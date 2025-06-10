Raekwon Documentary On "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx" With Ghostface Killah Gets Trailer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 174 Views
Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan performs Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the N.Y. State of Mind tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. © Max Gersh/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"The Purple Tape Files" will feature appearances from Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, RZA, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Method Man, and many more.

Raekwon, with the help of fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah and RZA, lays claim to one of hip-hop's indisputable classic albums. Thanks to a new documentary coming soon, The Purple Tape Files, we will get a peep behind Only Built 4 Cuban Linx's curtain for its 30th anniversary celebration.

Per Complex, a new trailer for the doc released over the weekend, and fans are very excited. It features appearances from all three aforementioned Wu members, reflecting on the LP's creation, context, quality, and impact. Also, other special guests include Method Man (also repping the Wu), Busta Rhymes, The Alchemist, 9th Wonder, DJ Premier, Fat Joe, Charlamagne Tha God, Peter Rosenberg, Nas, N.O.R.E., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and many more.

While it doesn't have a release date yet, all announcements and promotions indicate that it's coming soon. For those curious about its title, it refers to the purple coloring of Raekwon's classic album's cassette tapes.

Also, you may notice that this trailer, its footage, and the editing style suggests this was filmed, edited, and prepared years ago. Or at least, over a long span of time. We will see if there are any recent updates to this documentary or if it's just finally seeing the light of day.

Raekwon Documentary

"I put myself into a Scorcese mindframe," Raekwon said of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx in the trailer. "This is a serious storytelling album. I knew I had to make this product stand out. I knew that purple represented royalty. And that’s exactly what I was looking for. [...] We had to make a conscious decision. Either we want to stay here and keep holding guns and running around playing this game, or we want to go for the American dream and get on this rap s**t."

With more Raekwon music supposedly on the way, we can't wait to check out what The Purple Tapes Files has in store. It will be awesome to experience 30 years of its excellence while its creator continues to engage in new artistic endeavors. Let's see what insights this documentary brings to the thankful hip-hop landscape.

