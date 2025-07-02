Raekwon's eighth studio album, "The Emperor's New Clothes," is slated for release on July 18 via Mass Appeal.

In the trailer, Raekwon also discussed proving himself as a rapper. “We had to make a conscious decision,” he said. “Either we want to stay here and keep holding guns and want to run around playing this game, or did we want to go for the American dream and get on this rap sh*t.”

A new album isn't all Raekwon fans have to look forward to these days, however. He's also gearing up to release a new documentary with Ghostface Killah about their 1995 album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. They dropped a trailer for it last month to give fans a taste of what's to come, building even more anticipation for the anxiously awaited film. The trailer, dubbed The Purple Tape Files, features Kendrick Lamar, Method Man, and various other Wu-Tang Clan members.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.