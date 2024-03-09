Raekwon Shows Off His Stunning New Wu-Tang Clan Chain

The rapper's new chain sports his rap group's classic logo.

BYLavender Alexandria
Rock The Bells Hip Hop 50th Dinner Hosted By Raekwon

The story of rappers and elaborate chains goes as far back as the idea of hip-hop itself. In the arms race of getting the flashiest and most elaborate chain rapper's have spent millions on luxury pieces. One of those is Raekwon, who is no stranger to elaborate chains. He took to Instagram earlier this year to show fans the newest piece in his collection. As you'd expect, it's made in the image of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan logo.

"We been cooking up something special with the chef @raekwon @wutangclan very own! A Legendary moment creating this masterpiece Wu-Tang pendant.💎welcome to the Mazza Family Chef. Stay tuned for what’s coming!" Mazza New York, the jewelers responsible for the piece posted to Instagram. It came attached to a video of the rapper seeing the chain for the very first time. He also pulled up in the comments to expand on his feelings. "you one of the gr8’s waterfall Mazza !!!! stay shined up ! love. 🔥🔥🔥gracias" his comment reads. Check out the new video of Raekwon seeing the chain for the first time below.

Read More: Future, Raekwon, & More Celebrate DJ Khaled's Birthday

Raekwon Flexes His Brand New Wu-Tang Chain

Last year, Raekwon became the most recent rapper to start his own cannabis business. The business is called Hashtoria and it opened up in Newark, New Jersey. In recent years as laws have shifted more and more rappers have gotten involved in the business.

While the Wu-Tang rapper hasn't released any new music so far this year he was busy delivering feature performances in 2023. Most notably was a Statik Selektah track that dropped in March of last year. He assembled a full on Wu-Tang reunion for the song. It contained features from Raekwon, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah. The last full-length album he released was The Wild which dropped all the way back in 2017. What do you think of Raekwon's new Wu-Tang Clan chain? Do you think the new imagining of the iconic logo is impressive? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Raekwon's Wedding Attended By Music Royalty

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Fotografiska &amp; Mass Appeal Celebrate Opening Of 'Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious' In Collaboration With Chase Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards And Sony Music Entertainment's CertifiedMusicRaekwon Kicks Off New Cannabis Business In New Jersey
2022 Essence FestivalMusicGhostface Killah Sets The Record Straight On Speculated Raekwon Beef
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesMusicRZA Says Raekwon Is Holding Up Wu-Tang's New Album & Rae Responds On Twitter [Update: RZA Further Explains Situation w/ Raekwon]
Loud Records 25th Anniversary ConcertMusicRaekwon Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Wu-Tang Icon