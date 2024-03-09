Raekwon Shows Off His Stunning New Wu-Tang Clan Chain

The story of rappers and elaborate chains goes as far back as the idea of hip-hop itself. In the arms race of getting the flashiest and most elaborate chain rapper's have spent millions on luxury pieces. One of those is Raekwon, who is no stranger to elaborate chains. He took to Instagram earlier this year to show fans the newest piece in his collection. As you'd expect, it's made in the image of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan logo.

"We been cooking up something special with the chef @raekwon @wutangclan very own! A Legendary moment creating this masterpiece Wu-Tang pendant.💎welcome to the Mazza Family Chef. Stay tuned for what’s coming!" Mazza New York, the jewelers responsible for the piece posted to Instagram. It came attached to a video of the rapper seeing the chain for the very first time. He also pulled up in the comments to expand on his feelings. "you one of the gr8’s waterfall Mazza !!!! stay shined up ! love. 🔥🔥🔥gracias" his comment reads. Check out the new video of Raekwon seeing the chain for the first time below.

Raekwon Flexes His Brand New Wu-Tang Chain

Last year, Raekwon became the most recent rapper to start his own cannabis business. The business is called Hashtoria and it opened up in Newark, New Jersey. In recent years as laws have shifted more and more rappers have gotten involved in the business.

While the Wu-Tang rapper hasn't released any new music so far this year he was busy delivering feature performances in 2023. Most notably was a Statik Selektah track that dropped in March of last year. He assembled a full on Wu-Tang reunion for the song. It contained features from Raekwon, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah. The last full-length album he released was The Wild which dropped all the way back in 2017. What do you think of Raekwon's new Wu-Tang Clan chain? Do you think the new imagining of the iconic logo is impressive? Let us know in the comment section below.

