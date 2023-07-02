Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon tied the knot with his partner Jasmine on June 30 in Dallas. Scram Jones served as DJ for the event, while Faith Evans was also present to personally serenade the happy couple. Of course, several of Raekwon’s Clan brothers, namely RZA and Ghostface Killah, were present for the ceremony. “Celebration of love ❤️ Congratulations @raekwon and Jasmine,” RZA’s wife wrote on Instagram.

However, the Clan weren’t the only music legends in attendance for the event. The crowd was a veritable who’s who of rap royalty. Nas, N.O.R.E, and Fat Joe were just some of the industry legends spotted in the crowd. Many of them posted black-and-white photos from the event on Instagram, showcasing the sheer amount of talent that had assembled. Many happy returns to Raekwon and Jasmine.

Read More: Ghostface Killah laughs off Raekwon beef prominently featured in Hulu series

Raekwon’s Wedding Not The Only Headline For WTC Legend

However, his wedding is not the only reason that Raekwon is making headlines. Recently, Steve-O, of Jackass fame, released footage of the Wu-Tang Clan member putting him in his place. The footage was taken from the memorial event for Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who passed away in November 2004. Steve-O, who had been a big fan of the Clan OG, had earned an invite to the event after striking up a friendship with Method Man and RZA. However, his eulogy, in which he told a story about a raunchy performance ODB gave before his death., didn’t go over well.

Read More: Raekwon Net Worth 2023

Raekwon reportedly grabbed Steve-O by the back of the neck and threatened him if he didn’t apologize. ‘I didn’t appreciate that, and I’ma tell you right now in front of all these people, you gonna apologize or I’ma knock you out in front of all these people. ‘I’m not playing, straight up, that was disrespectful. I’m ready to fuck you up, so you better apologize right now. And I’m going to jail, straight up.’” Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]