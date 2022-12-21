Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga first debuted in 2019. The dramatized origin story of the Wu-Tang Clan stars Ashton Sanders (RZA), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface Killah), and Shameik Moore (Raekwon). The show is currently gearing up for its third and final season in February, but ahead of its premiere, Ghostface Killah has commented on one of its most shocking story arcs.

For those who have not yet seen the show, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon’s characters are depicted as deadly adversaries. In the first season, Raekwon even participates in a violent act that puts Ghostface’s entire family in danger. Since Rae and Ghost famously teamed up for one of the most celebrated rap albums of all time, many casual fans couldn’t believe that they were originally mortal enemies. According to one of Ghostface Killah, fans were right to be skeptical.

Ghostface Killah denies ever having beef with Raekwon

Raekwon (L) and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the “New York State of Mind” tour finale at Oakland Arena on October 01, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

In a recent interview on the Outside with Gorilla Nems podcast, Ghostface Killah denied the validity of the show’s depiction of his beef with his Only Build 4 Cuban Linx… collaborator. When asked how they were able to work so closely together after beefing, Ghostface denied ever having beef with Raekwon.

“Me and Rae never had beef. That’s what I told you,” Ghostface Killah explained. “Yeah, me and Rae never had no problems. It was the way them characters got switched around. It’s TV.”

“I don’t laugh about that shit ‘cause that shit ain’t my story,” Ghostface continued. “But Rae my bro. I love him. We just had great chemistry. We had chemistry. Like he taught me a lot of shit.”

In an exclusive 2013 interview with HNHH, Raekwon admitted that there was beef and tension within Wu-Tang from the beginning. In a 2021 interview with VladTV, Raekwon confirmed Ghostface was beefing with one of his friends. That tension eventually led to Ghostface’s home getting shot up.

Do you think Ghostface Killah is being completely honest? Or do you think the depiction of Ghostface and Raekwon’s tensions in Hulu’s Wu-Tang show may have some merit? Let us know what you think in the comment section and stay tuned to HNHH for more news.

[via]