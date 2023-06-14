Steve-O recently reflected on the time Raekwon confronted him over his “disrespectful” tribute to the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Ol’ Dirty Bastard. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Tuesday, the Jackass star recalled the first time he watched ODB perform in New York City and took note of his on-stage antics.

“[ODB] was the king of not giving a fuck, way before Kanye did it,” the comedian said. He recalled ODB “on stage with his pants down, dick out, smoking a huge blunt of PCP… I just thought, ‘That is my hero.'”

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 07: Steve-O attends the Blu-ray and DVD release of Paramount Home Entertainment’s “Jackass 3” at the Paramount Studios on March 7, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Years later, Steve-O convinced Method Man to let him make an appearance during Wu-Tang Clan’s headlining performance at Rock The Bells festival in 2006. He explained that his plan was to “get butt dirty-ass naked and flip my balls back” before doing a “perfect back flip and land with a standing mangina.” It would be in honor of the late ODB. Method Man apparently advised against doing so, but Steve-O said, “Dirty would love that!”

“All of a sudden, Raekwon stops the show completely,” Steve-O recalled. “He grabs me by my neck and drags me to the front of the stage.” From there, Steve shares never-before-seen footage from the incident. Raekwon says: “I didn’t appreciate that, and I’ma tell you right now in front of all these people, you gonna apologize or I’ma knock you out in front of all these people. ‘I’m not playing, straight up, that was disrespectful. I’m ready to fuck you up, so you better apologize right now. And I’m going to jail, straight up.’”

“I’ve never considered myself a tough guy, but even I was surprised by what a bitch I was in that moment,” Steve-O then joked. “After that, I was allowed to go. And security told us that I really should go because I was definitely not safe.”

Steve-O added that he tried to make things right with the group to no avail. He explained: “I’ve reached out to Raekwon to try to make it right with him as well, but Raekwon is not interested in talking to me about it. If I ever get the chance to meet Raekwon, I hope that we can be cool. But if he makes me apologize again, I absolutely will, very quickly.”

