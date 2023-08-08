Raekwon Kicks Off New Cannabis Business In New Jersey

The Wu-Tang Clan icon continues to win as of late. Raekwon is building upon a top-notch rap legacy, that is now including opening his very own cannabis franchise. The dispensary is expected to open its doors with the plan to build it in New Jersey’s capital, Newark. The company is called Hashtoria and you can find it on Instagram by simply searching “Hashstoria.” However, there is still just one more obstacle to clear before Hashstoria can provide its services to the public.

They are still requiring the final approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission for things to get moving. Additionally, the approval was given by the board during the meeting last month on July 24 after the first denial to open a Class 5 cannabis retail facility. Furthermore, Raekwon is not tackling this on his own, though. Charlamagne Tha God is joining forces with the Wu-Tang artist as one of the main supporters of this exciting project. He was elated as well to be a part of this opportunity commenting under Raekwon’s Instagram post saying, “I Love The Brick City and I love that we get to create jobs for our people We Thank GOD for it ALL!”

Read More: Jay-Z Once Told RZA He Inspired “The Blueprint,” The Wu-Tang Clan Legend Says

Raekwon Speaks On His Instagram Page

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raekwon The Chef (@raekwon)

Raekwon shared his uncontrollable excitement for this news on his Instagram account a few days ago. With joy he says, “THANKYOU NEWARK , NEW JERSEY !!!!!!!!!!and all my Amazing Partners @jeddcanty @bakarisellers @cthagod on this wonderful and culture shifting Endeavor,” he wrote while thanking his partners.@hashstoria is Guaranteed to be the top tier consumption lounge / dispensary to hit the east coast period ! you heard it from chef himself .we will be right in the heart!”

How do you feel about Raekwon beginning his new business venture? Do you think it will succeed or flop? Do you plan on checking it out when it is open? Be sure to tell us your answers to the questions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for the news surrounding the music industry in every shape and form.

Read More: Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Breaks Vinyl Sales Records