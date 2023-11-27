Future, Raekwon, & More Celebrate DJ Khaled's Birthday

DJ Khaled celebrated his 48th birthday alongside a number of celebrities on Saturday night. Future, Raekwon, Jermaine Dupri, and many more were all in attendance at the party.

“Its midnigh It’s officially my birthday , Thank u my brother @therulernyc who blessed my birthday bless up @jermainedupri @kodaklens,” Khaled captioned on post. He further wrote: “GOD IS THE GREATEST! LOVE IS THE ONLY WAY ! THANK YOU GOD MY QUEEN AND OUR KIDS FOR MAKING EVERYDAY A BLESSING ! GOD DID! Bless up @future @raekwon Love brothers THANK YOU GOD FOR MORE LOVE MORE LIFE MORE BLESSINGS! GOD DID!” Several other celebs wished Khaled a happy birthday in the comments section of the various posts including Busta Rhymes.

DJ Khaled & Future Perform On The "One Big Party" Tour

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Future and Dj Khaled perform during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Khaled's birthday comes just a month after he celebrated his son, Asahd, turning seven years old. The iconic producer gifted his son a rare custom pair of Air Jordans. In a video showcasing them on social media, Khaled said: “These are very exclusive. I talked to Michael Jordan and I talked to uncle Reg and they made it happen. You ready? Happy birthday… The satin with your name on it. The satin pair of Jay’s are the 1’s. Look at this.” Check out DJ Khaled's social media posts from his birthday below.

DJ Khaled Shares Highlights From His Birthday Party

As for music from Khaled, he recently teamed up with Future as well as Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby for the single, "Supposed To Be Loved," which he dropped as the lead single for his upcoming album, Til Next Time. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

