DJ Khaled Walks Out With Drake In Miami, Reveals He Has 2 Drake Features On New Album

DJ Khaled is someone who knows how to promote himself. Overall, he has numerous catchphrases that are constantly repeated by fans. Moreover, he is on every single social media platform imaginable. On these platforms, he promotes his music, annoys his wife, and shares his new sneakers. At this point, Khaled is living his best life, and he remains a larger-than-life personality who can crank out hits seemingly at will. That said, it is almost album time, and he is looking to show people what he's been working on.

A few weeks ago, he dropped a new single. However, it became very clear that he had a new album on the way. Many of the details for this new album have not yet been shared. That said, fans did get a glimpse into who will be on the album, thanks to his appearance at Drake's show on Thursday night. The Megastar was in Miami, Florida, so it only made sense for Khaled to be there. In fact, Khaled was the lucky one who got to walk Drake out onto the stage.

DJ Khaled x Drake

Most of the people who have walked Drake out have done so fairly quietly. However, DJ Khaled made sure to make a huge impression. As you can see above, he was carrying a huge sign with black bold lettering on it. The message on this big board read, "I have 2 Drake songs on my new album, coming 2024." It was a message that was received loud and clear. Additionally, it serves as an enticing prospect considering these two have a long history of collaborations.

Hopefully, we get some more information on this album, soon. Let us know your expectations for the two Drake x Khaled tracks, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

