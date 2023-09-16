J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled Want To See Those “Dientes” On New Single

Have you ever wanted to hear Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris' "Yeah!" but with a reggaetón and house twist? Well, you're in luck, because the first of those singers assisted J Balvin and DJ Khaled with the cut "Dientes," which does exactly that. It's a club-ready banger, with a big focus on driving expressive vocal runs and the iconic melody behind the original. Also present are some shuffling percussive elements like slinky bass, syncopated kicks, and crisp snares and hi-hats. It won't be the most unique or boundary-pushing thing you'll hear this week, but there's a good chance it'll be the catchiest.

Of course, this is just one of many tracks that Usher's graced his fans with this year, including "Boyfriend" and "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 S*vage. This time around, though, it was actually quite curious to see him retread his old flow on "Yeah!" for a more contemporary context. It's not as explosive as the original, but it's much more dynamic from start to finish with swells and drops. J Balvin also came through with various melodic inflections and refrains to bring "Dientes" from one eight-bar section to the next. As for DJ Khaled... well, his ad-libs get us ready for a pop hit, and we can all agree that hearing his yells hasn't gotten any less entertaining.

Read More: DJ Khaled Once Offended J Balvin With Ridiculous Gift

"Dientes" Music Video

Meanwhile, "Dientes" also came out with a glitzy and playful music video that also speaks to the history behind these artists. They all have big plans on the way, with Khaled in particular teasing his next studio effort with a lot of excitement. We'll see if these characters ever cross paths on wax again for something more to shake the dance floor with. If you haven't heard "Dientes," find it on your preferred streaming service, and check out the music video above and some notable bars below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest on DJ Khaled, J Balvin, and Usher.

Quotable Lyrics

She got a couple bad b***hes in the room,

And they asking “Where the heat at?”

I would rather not explain it to her,

I'm a nine times out of ten, my position is to go in my first

Read More: Usher Names, In His Opinion, The Greatest Rappers Of All Time