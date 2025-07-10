Raekwon Drops Stacked Tracklist For New Album "The Emperor's New Clothes"

Raekwon Tracklist New Album Emperors Clothes Hip Hop News
Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Desert Daze in Lake Perris, Calif. on Oct. 13, 2019. Raekwon. © Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Raekwon's new album "The Emperor's New Clothes" is part of a treasure trove of classic MCs dropping new projects via Mass Appeal.

Raekwon boasts one of the best solo catalogs out of the Wu-Tang Clan, and he's going to follow it up with another entry. The Emperor's New Clothes comes out on July 18 via Mass Appeal, and we just got the full tracklist for the effort per HipHopNMore.

Some of the biggest names on here are The Chef's longtime peers: Nas, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, and Method Man make appearances. We're also getting a Griselda cut with a track featuring Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher. Other features on The Emperor's New Clothes include Marsha Ambrosius, Tommy Nova, and Carlton Fisk.

This is the Only Built 4 Cuban Linx legend's first album since 2017's The Wild, and will boast production from Swizz Beatz, Nottz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Frank G and Roadstart, and many more. It's also part of Mass Appeal's "Legend Has It" album series boasting new projects from Nas, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, and more.

Raekwon The Emperor's New Clothes
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan performs Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the N.Y. State of Mind tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. © Max Gersh/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My album titled 'Emperors New Clothes' is my most polished statement to date . ..i’m very proud of this piece !" Raekwon said of the project on Instagram. "This cinematic piece i wrapped it in rich verlour with platinum threaded precision. ( i guess that’s how i look at my product when im serving s**t ) lol. [...] We give you bodies of work so this one adds on to the legacy. thankyou for embracing my art . foreal. your support means everything.."

We'll see what the Wu-Tang spitter holds. If his track record will continue, then we're in for a treat.

Tracklist
1. 1. Intro
2. Bear Hill
3. Pomogranite feat. Inspectah Deck & Carlton Fisk
4. Veterans Only Billionaire Rehab (Skit)
5. Wild Corsicans feat. Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, & Benny The Butcher
6. 1 Life feat. Stacy Barthe
7. Barber Shop Bullies (Skit)
8. Open Doors feat. Tommy Nova
9. 600 School feat. Ghostface Killah & Method Man
10. The Guy That Plans It
11. Da Heavies
12. Officer Full Beard (Skit)
13. The Omerta feat. Nas
14. Get Outta Here feat. Ghostface Killah
15. The Sober Dose Gift (Skit)
16. Debra Night Wine feat. Marsha Ambrosius
17. Mac & Lobster feat. Ghostface Killah

