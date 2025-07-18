Raekwon Reminds Us Why He Is One Of The Greatest In New "The Emperor's New Clothes" LP

Raekwon's new album is a part of a legendary tribute to Hip-Hop's Golden Age, presented by Nas' Mass Appeal imprint.

Raekwon has always been revered as arguably one of the greatest emcees ever. His Purple Tape is one of the greatest hip hop albums ever. As Wu-Tang Clan finishes up their final tour, Rae reunites with Ghostface Killah to design his latest album, The Emperor's New Clothes.

The new album is the latest in a new collection of releases by Nas' Mass Appeal brand. Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Slick Rick are among eight new albums release that pays homage to Rap's Golden Era.

The Staten Island native returns to the spotlight has been anything but rushed. After The Wild in 2017, the Wu-Tang legend remained active through select appearances—opening Griselda’s WWCD and teasing Only Built 4 Cuban Linx III in interviews.

In Spring 2025, he previewed The Purple Tape Files, a documentary weaving unreleased footage and reflections on his 1995 solo debut. Around the same time, he began hinting at new solo material online, describing the work as “carefully sculpted.”

The new album opens with “Bear Hill,” a vivid meditation on Black life, loyalty, and aspiration. Tracks like “1 Life,” featuring Stacy Barthe, critique fame’s distractions, while “The Guy That Plans It” draws emotional weight from a Marvin Gaye sample.

Nas, Ghostface, and Griselda’s Conway, Benny, and Westside Gunn contribute standout verses across the LP. Even as production occasionally veers dated, Raekwon’s lyricism remains cinematic and sharp.

With this release, he doesn’t chase trends—he curates legacy. It’s not a comeback; it’s a continuation by an architect of street poetry operating on his own timeless rhythm.

The Emperor's New Clothes - Raekwon

Official Tracklist

1. Intro
2. Bear Hill
3. Pomogranite feat. Inspectah Deck & Carlton Fisk
4. Veterans Only Billionaire Rehab (SKIT)
5. Wild Corsicans feat. Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, & Benny The Butcher
6. 1 Life feat. Stacy Barthe
7. Barber Shop Bullies (SKIT)
8. Open Doors feat. Tommy Nova
9. 600 School feat. Ghostface Killah & Method Man
10. The Guy That Plans It
11. Da Heavies
12. Officer Full Beard (SKIT)
13. The Omerta feat. Nas
14. Get Outta Here feat. Ghostface Killah
15. The Sober Dose Gift (SKIT)
16. Debra Night Wine feat. Marsha Ambrosius
17. Mac & Lobster feat. Ghostface Killah

