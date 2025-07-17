The eight surviving members of the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as several affiliates, reunited for the group's last-ever show in New York City at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. According to Billboard, it was a star-studded affair.

As Ghostface and Raekwon performed their own segment, they brought out all three members of The LOX as we as Havoc of Mobb Deep. Method Man, on the other hand, welcomed Redman, Lil Kim, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and SWV for performances of “Money Power Respect,” “Shook Ones Pt. II,” “Children’s Story,” and more.

At another point in the show, RZA took a moment to pay tribute to several late artists, including Nate Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, Guru of Gang Starr, Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest, Biz Markie, and ODB. The night ended with a final performance of “Triumph" off of the group's second album, Wu-Tang Forever.

"Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" Tour

Despite Wednesday night marking their final hometown performance, there are still two more shows on the tour. Wu-Tang Clan will perform at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Thursday night and then at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday.

Wu-Tang Clan kicked off the tour back in June with Run the Jewels serving as openers. It's been billed as a farewell concert for the legendary rappers. "This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a press release announcing the tour. "Most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years."