Wu-Tang Clan Brings Out Lil Kim, Slick Rick, & More For Star-Studded Final NYC Concert

BY Cole Blake 321 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wu-Tang Clan Performs At Scotiabank Arena
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 14: Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Scotiabank Arena on July 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Wu-Tang Clan will be wrapping up their tour with two more shows in New Jersey and Philadelphia, later this week.

The eight surviving members of the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as several affiliates, reunited for the group's last-ever show in New York City at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. According to Billboard, it was a star-studded affair.

As Ghostface and Raekwon performed their own segment, they brought out all three members of The LOX as we as Havoc of Mobb Deep. Method Man, on the other hand, welcomed Redman, Lil Kim, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and SWV for performances of “Money Power Respect,” “Shook Ones Pt. II,” “Children’s Story,” and more.

At another point in the show, RZA took a moment to pay tribute to several late artists, including Nate Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, Guru of Gang Starr, Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest, Biz Markie, and ODB. The night ended with a final performance of “Triumph" off of the group's second album, Wu-Tang Forever.

Read More: Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics Reunite For Head-Nodding Banger "Mandingo"

"Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" Tour

Despite Wednesday night marking their final hometown performance, there are still two more shows on the tour. Wu-Tang Clan will perform at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Thursday night and then at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday.

Wu-Tang Clan kicked off the tour back in June with Run the Jewels serving as openers. It's been billed as a farewell concert for the legendary rappers. "This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a press release announcing the tour. "Most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years."

In other news, the conclusion of the tour comes as Raekwon will be releasing his eighth studio album, The Emperor's New Clothes, on Friday. The project will feature collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Nas, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Stacy Barthe, and Marsha Ambrosius.

Read More: Raekwon Announces New Album “The Emperor’s New Clothes” With Features From Ghostface Killah, Nas & More

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images Music Method Man & Redman Surprise Fans At N.Y. State of Mind Tour 4.5K
Riot Fest 2015 - Toronto, ON Music Wu-Tang Clan Are Reuniting For One Final Tour 872
Wu Tang Clan Ernie Johnson Jr Final Chamber Tour Trailer Hip Hop News Music Wu-Tang Clan Tap Ernie Johnson Jr. To Narrate Stunning "The Final Chamber" Tour Trailer 1363
Ghostface Birthday Music Ghostface Killah Sets Long-Awaited Classic "Supreme Clientele" Sequel Release Date & It's Closer Than You Think 7.9K
Comments 2