Wu-Tang Clan Are Reuniting For One Final Tour

Wu-Tang Clan have announced that their final tour will be taking place this summer. Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will feature all of the surviving members of Wu-Tang Clan as well as Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Young Dirty Bastard. The group will be performing in Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, and Toronto as well as several other major cities in North America.

“This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture,” RZA said in a statement. “Most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour, we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience, and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

In total, the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will feature 27 shows. The concerts will begin on June 6 in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena before wrapping on July 18 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tickets for the tour will be going on sale on Friday at 10 AM local time. There will be no pre-sale, but a queue will began forming 30 minutes before tickets are available. Additionally, the group will be dropping an EP exclusively through Amazon Music that they recorded during the NY State of Mind tour in 2023.