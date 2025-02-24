Wu-Tang Clan Are Reuniting For One Final Tour

Riot Fest 2015 - Toronto, ON
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 20: GZA and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs on stage during the 2015 Riot Fest at Downsview Park on September 20, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
Wu-Tang Clan's climactic "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour" will be kicking off in Baltimore in June.

Wu-Tang Clan have announced that their final tour will be taking place this summer. Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will feature all of the surviving members of Wu-Tang Clan as well as Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Young Dirty Bastard. The group will be performing in Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, and Toronto as well as several other major cities in North America.

“This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture,” RZA said in a statement. “Most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour, we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience, and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

Wu-Tang Clan Tour Dates

In total, the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will feature 27 shows. The concerts will begin on June 6 in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena before wrapping on July 18 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tickets for the tour will be going on sale on Friday at 10 AM local time. There will be no pre-sale, but a queue will began forming 30 minutes before tickets are available. Additionally, the group will be dropping an EP exclusively through Amazon Music that they recorded during the NY State of Mind tour in 2023.

The announcement concludes: “Having just completed the first ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas last year, Wu-Tang Clan is gearing up to begin this final tour with electric performances and a dedication to give fans one more chance to be a part of the group’s lasting legacy.” Check out the full list of tour dates on Instagram above.

