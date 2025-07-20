Wu-Tang Clan Bring Their Final Tour To A Close With All The Stars In Philadelphia

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 14: (L-R) Inspectah Deck, RZA, U-God, GZA, Raekwon, Raekwon, and Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan perform at Scotiabank Arena on July 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Wu-Tang Clan finished up their final tour as a group on July 18, with a performance that paid tribute to their legacy and brought out the stars

Wu-Tang Clan brought their their days on the road to a close with a sold-out show in Philadelphia on Friday (July 18), wrapping their last-ever tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. The night came with a number of surprise guests.

All nine surviving core members lit up the Wells Fargo Center stage. They were joined by Young Dirty Bastard, who honored his late father, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, with a tribute. The show in Philly marked the end of a tour that began on June 6 and spanned 27 cities.

The crowd got a few names they were not expecting, including Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, and LL Cool J. LL was supposed to perform at an event in Philly earlier this month, but pulled out because he did not want to cross a picket line while municipal workers were on strike. As the city and its workers have reached a tentative agreement, the legendary rapper delivered on his promise to perform in Philly.

On July 16, the Wu played their final concert as a group at Madison Garden. There, several of New York’s finest joined them. Some of the names involved included Redman, Slick Rick, and The LOX.

Wu-Tang Clan Final Tour

Wu-Tang Clan have continued to work on their own solo careers in 2025. Raekwon recently released The Emperor’s New Clothes on July 18, as part of the seven albums from seven rap legends via Mass Appeal Records this year. Ghostface Killah also announced that Supreme Clientele 2 is finally dropping, over ten years after first announcing it.

Though the group is done touring together, that does not mean they are done working together. They have reportedly discussed a Las Vegas residency, and are also reportedly working on a documentary. In 2026, they will release Wu-Tang Clan: Rise of the Deceiver, a video game first announced at Summer Game Fest in June. Regardless of what happens, it will be fun to see what they do next.

