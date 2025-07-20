Wu-Tang Clan Bring Their Final Tour To A Close With All The Stars In Philadelphia

Wu-Tang Clan brought their their days on the road to a close with a sold-out show in Philadelphia on Friday (July 18), wrapping their last-ever tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. The night came with a number of surprise guests.

All nine surviving core members lit up the Wells Fargo Center stage. They were joined by Young Dirty Bastard, who honored his late father, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, with a tribute. The show in Philly marked the end of a tour that began on June 6 and spanned 27 cities.

The crowd got a few names they were not expecting, including Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, and LL Cool J. LL was supposed to perform at an event in Philly earlier this month, but pulled out because he did not want to cross a picket line while municipal workers were on strike. As the city and its workers have reached a tentative agreement, the legendary rapper delivered on his promise to perform in Philly.

On July 16, the Wu played their final concert as a group at Madison Garden. There, several of New York’s finest joined them. Some of the names involved included Redman, Slick Rick, and The LOX.

Wu-Tang Clan Final Tour

Wu-Tang Clan have continued to work on their own solo careers in 2025. Raekwon recently released The Emperor’s New Clothes on July 18, as part of the seven albums from seven rap legends via Mass Appeal Records this year. Ghostface Killah also announced that Supreme Clientele 2 is finally dropping, over ten years after first announcing it.