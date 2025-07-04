LL Cool J Pulls Out Of Wawa Welcome America Event In Philadelphia, Citing Ongoing Union Strike

LL Cool J was scheduled to perform at the concert but decided against it because of the ongoing worker's strike taking place.

LL Cool J pulled out of Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America concert scheduled for July 4 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, citing support for striking city workers and refusing to perform while labor negotiations remain unresolved. The hip-hop pioneer announced his decision on Thursday night in an Instagram video, less than 24 hours before the event.

“There’s absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage. I’m not doing that, you know what I’m saying?” he said in the video. Mayor Cherelle Parker responded to LL Cool J’s video, praising him for doing what he felt was right.

“I am aware that LL Cool J has decided not to perform at WAWA Welcome America’s July 4th Concert tomorrow evening on the Parkway. I spoke personally with LL Cool J today and I respect his decision and understand his desire to see the city unified. He is always welcome in Philadelphia,” Parker said in a statement published on Friday morning.

LL Cool J Philadelphia Concert

The strike is being led by AFSCME District Council 33, and began on July 1. It marks the first major municipal labor stoppage in Philadelphia in nearly 40 years.

More than 9,000 city employees are participating, fighting for higher wages and better benefits. DC 33 and Mayor Parker are at an impasse. The former is advocating for a 5% wage increase per year for the next three years. Parker is offering 7% in total over the next three years, which is approximately a 2.3% increase per year.

LL Cool J did not completely shut the door on performing in Philadelphia this weekend. He will still be in the city in case they reach a deal. “I hope that the mayor and the city can make a deal. I hope it works out. I’m still going to come to Philly in case it works out. I’m going to be in town, y’all. I’m just letting you know I’m not going to cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurt.”

