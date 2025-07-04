LL Cool J Pulls Out Of Wawa Welcome America Event In Philadelphia, Citing Ongoing Union Strike

LL Cool J pulled out of Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America concert scheduled for July 4 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, citing support for striking city workers and refusing to perform while labor negotiations remain unresolved. The hip-hop pioneer announced his decision on Thursday night in an Instagram video, less than 24 hours before the event.

“There’s absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage. I’m not doing that, you know what I’m saying?” he said in the video. Mayor Cherelle Parker responded to LL Cool J’s video, praising him for doing what he felt was right.

“I am aware that LL Cool J has decided not to perform at WAWA Welcome America’s July 4th Concert tomorrow evening on the Parkway. I spoke personally with LL Cool J today and I respect his decision and understand his desire to see the city unified. He is always welcome in Philadelphia,” Parker said in a statement published on Friday morning.

LL Cool J Philadelphia Concert

The strike is being led by AFSCME District Council 33, and began on July 1. It marks the first major municipal labor stoppage in Philadelphia in nearly 40 years.

More than 9,000 city employees are participating, fighting for higher wages and better benefits. DC 33 and Mayor Parker are at an impasse. The former is advocating for a 5% wage increase per year for the next three years. Parker is offering 7% in total over the next three years, which is approximately a 2.3% increase per year.