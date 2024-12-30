Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Holocaust Reportedly Dies In Police Custody

Fans have been sharing tributes for the late rapper on social media.

Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Holocaust has reportedly passed away after being taken into police custody. ChristBearer shared the news on Instagram, on Monday afternoon. It's unclear what led to his arrest. "Holocaust just died in police custody," the post began. "Going to keep you all in tune of any information for any possible GoFundMe for family." In the caption, ChristBearer added: "I'm in Contact with his Aunt, who just told me as I told her this sh*t ain't right sun did more time for mental illness than harden criminals and now he die in they Custody. I Call BS! Anyways RIP to one of the GREATEST TO EVER DO IT."

Fans expressed their condolences in the replies to the post. "Naw this cant be true wtf rip am bugging out much blessing and my condolences to him and his family rest in peace but i hope its not true," one user commented. Another added: "Nooooo!!! I was listening to his music and thinking of him today!!! If this is true may his murderers be put in jail for life and may his eternal soul find rest."

Wu-Tang Clan Reunites For Coachella 2013

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2013 in Indio, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

During his career, Holocaust also performed under the name, Warcloud. He dropped several albums throughout the course of his career, including Nightmares That Surface from Shallow Sleep, Smuggling Booze in the Graveyard, Blue Sky Black Death Presents: The Holocaust, and more. He is also a former member of the group Black Knights.

Wu-Tang Clan Fans Mourn Holocaust