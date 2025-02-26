RZA Claims Hot 97 Banning Wu-Tang Clan From Radio Damaged Culture

RZA was absolutely on fire during the 1990s. He mapped out a plan to make Wu-Tang Clan a success, and he did it. He produced several classic albums between 1993 and 1997, but the sales of the group's Wu-Tang Forever album took a hit when they were banned by Hot 97. RZA reflected on the ban during a recent Popcast interview. He claimed it not only damaged the Wu-Tang Clan's career, but had an impact on hip hop culture writ large.

Wu-Tang Forever sold 4 million copies in 1997, but RZA told the outlet that it could have sold double that if Hot 97 had not blackballed them. "I think Wu-Tang Forever could have been diamond," he asserted. He also pointed out the way in which the radio ban hurt the group going into the 2000s. RZA felt the albums that followed from Cappadonna and Raekwon failed to find their audience because they had no presence on the radio. "That was a kick in the nuts," he asserted. "And in hindsight, it was a kick in the nuts to the culture."

Why Did RZA And Wu-Tang Clan Get Banned From Hot 97?

Wu-Tang Clan was tapped to play Hot 97 Summer Jam in 1997. The radio station reportedly told them that they would have to pay for their own travel to the venue. Frustrated by this, Ghostface Killah called out the station by name during the concert. "F*ck Hot 97," he yelled out. He even got the crowd to join in and turn it to a chant. Hot 97 was not amused. They banned Wu-Tang Clan indefinitely. There has been some mending of fences in recent years, however. Wu-Tang was asked back to perform at Summer Jam in 2013.