N.O.R.E. met up with members of Wu-Tang Clan backstage at one of the legendary group’s concerts with Nas. In doing so, the Drink Champs host called on GZA to come on his podcast so he can give him his flowers.

“Come on Godamnit,” he remarked to the group. “I need y’all both on the show. Come on. Let’s go. I gotta give you your flowers. I’m telling you, come see me.” Wu-Tang has been traveling with Nas for their NY State of Mind tour. They recently finished up the European leg of the tour and will be returning for more shows in the United States after the summer.

Read More: N.O.R.E. And Nas Link-Up Backstage After A Wu-Tang Show

Nas Performs With Raekwon & Ghostface Killah

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: NAS, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah perform at The O2 Arena on June 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

In addition to meeting up with Wu-Tang, N.O.R.E. also recently linked up with Nas after the group’s Paris show. N.O.R.E. didn’t need to invite the legendary Queens rapper on Drink Champs, as he’s already appeared on the show. In fact, N.O.R.E. recently described the episode as one the most “surreal” interviews he’s ever conducted.

“That’s my brother and I never really wanted to interview him at all because he’s my brother, but the fact that he did sit down… it’s very weird to ask people questions that you don’t wanna ask them,” N.O.R.E. told HipHopDX backstage at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas. “I’m not the police, and they know I’m not the police. But at the end of the day, I wanna have fun and I wanna make them surreal,” he said.

N.O.R.E. Meets Up With Wu-Tang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

N.O.R.E. previously came under fire in 2021 for referring to some of the Wu-Tang Clan affiliates, such as Shyheim, Sunz of Man, and Killarmy, as “flunkies.” He eventually labeled it a “misunderstanding” and the two sides talked it out.

Read More: N.O.R.E. Put On Blast By Wu-Tang Affiliates After Calling Them “Flunkies”

[Via]