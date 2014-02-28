Profile photo by Rickey Powell.

For those unfamiliar, Blue Sky Black Death are a production duo consisting of members Kingston and Young God, who divide their time between Seattle, Washington and Oakland, California. Their glacial hip-hop soundscapes are unmistakable, blurring the lines between rap, electronic and ambient music. They've also mastered the delicate art of chopped and screwed (C&S) remixing.

Throughout their decade-long career, they've released four studio albums, twelve collaborative projects and nine mixtapes, collaborating with the likes of Nacho Picasso, JMSN, Ceshi Ramos, Rob Sonic, Mike Ladd, Jus Allah, Sabac Red, Wise Intelligent, A-Plus, Pep Love, Chief Kamachi, Myka 9, Virtuoso, Awol One, Holocaust, Alexander Chen, Jean Grae, Yes Alexander, Hell Razah, Key Nyata, Child Actor, Deniro Farrar and more.

The last we heard of BSBD them was a remix of Frank Ocean's "Pyramids", from his debut studio album channel ORANGE. It included a chopped and screwed sample of Pimp C's verse from UGK's 1999 single "Wood Wheel".

