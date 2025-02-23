What Did They Say? Method Man Pops Off On A Fan Who Disrespected Ol' Dirty Bastard

The Wu-Tang Clan always sticks up for one another, whether they're still around in the case of Method Man or have sadly passed away in the case of Ol' Dirty Bastard. In a recent Facebook post, a meme asked fans to debate who they would "get rid of" in the legendary rap group: Mef, ODB, Raekwon, or Ghostface Killah. "No disrespect but he already gone," one fan wrote, referring to Ol Dirty Bastard's tragic passing almost 21 years ago. That's when M.M. had enough, and he scathingly replied to this dismissive fan by reminding them of just how indelible the "Harlem World" trailblazer's impact is.

"ODB is a legend, a trailblazer and a true original," Method Man wrote in part in his response over this Ol' Dirty Bastard disrespect. "Don’t you forget it. Word. Not everybody gone get his style because they feel like [assuming] s**t about him. So f**k what you heard. ODB doesn’t have to but if anybody got a problem with me defending a brother/friend you can go f**k off! RIP OBD." We wonder just how different hip-hop would be today if he was still around.

Method Man Fight

Screenshot via AllHipHop and Facebook via @Clifford Smith page

Method Man isn't the only Wu-Tang Clan member to defend ODB, though, as Raekwon paid tribute to Ol' Dirty Bastard on the 20th anniversary of his passing. "miss you beloved .." he penned. "today marks 20years you been gone and it’s not a day that goes by we don’t miss feeling your presence in the world. so today at my grand opening in newark’s very own @hashstoria location …we will be doing a tribute to your legacy by playing ya music throughout the day. thankyou for believing in us and putting ya mighty crew on the map. you will always remain general in my eyes. love you. #gonebutstillhere #ODB #hiphopsgreatestentertainer."