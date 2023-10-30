Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “N***a Please” Turns 24

Ol’ Dirty Bastard successfully contributed greatly to the growth of Hip Hop and in no small way. Although the rapper passed away in 2004, his works as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan carry ODB’s unshakable rap legacy. Likewise, his solo discography, limited as it is, contains solid Hip Hop offerings. N***a Please, ODB’s last solo project before his untimely demise, was released 24 years ago. While it did not receive as much critical acclaim as his solo debut album, N***a Please was no dud. In fact, it’s a masterfully produced and criminally underrated body of work. Over the years, the album has earned newfound appreciation, especially during moments of remembrance of the iconic rapper.

The Complex Life Of Ol’ Dirty Bastard

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY, 1997: American rapper and producer ODB (1968-2004) (Ol' Dirty Bastard) of the rap group Wu-Tang Clan poses for a portrait circa February, 1997 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

N***a Please was released on September 14, 1999, and was the second solo album of the Wu-Tang Clan member. Throughout his career, the rapper had faced many legal troubles, and 1999 was no different. Leading up to the album’s release, Ol’ Dirty Bastard was arrested for driving without a license, as well as for possession of crack cocaine. Despite his fame, the rapper’s life was inconvenient, as he always had something on his plate. Amidst everything going on with him, Ol’ Dirty Bastard found the time to create N***a Please. The album’s background is marked by his personal life, legal troubles, and his unapologetic approach to his music. In addition, N***a Please is a sonic reflection of the MC’s complex character and musical creativity during that period.

Building The Sonic Landscape Of N***a Please

N***a Please blends various musical styles, including Hip Hop, R&B, funk, and soul. Production credits on the album go to a range of renowned producers, including The Neptunes, RZA, Irv Gotti, and Buddha Monk among others. The Neptunes’ signature production style, characterized by funky rhythms and catchy melodies, added a mainstream appeal to the album. It is particularly apparent on the album’s sole single, and standout track, “Got Your Money,” which features Kelis.

In addition to Kelis’ feature on “Got Your Money,” several other artists have guest appearances on the album. Chris Rock and Pharrell Williams feature on “Recognize,” while Raison the Zukeeper, 12 O’ Clock, La the Darkman, and Shorty Sh*t Stain feature on “Gettin’ High.” Finally, on “Good Morning Heartache,” the eleventh track on the album, Lil Mo is the featured artist. Furthermore, several tracks on the album contain samples or interpolations from other songs. Precisely, seven of the 13 tracks on N***a Please make use of notable samples.

Throughout N***a Please, ODB’s lyrics are particularly unapologetic and confrontational. Even more so than his usual style. Moreover, he addressed a wide range of topics, and often delivered his bars with a humorous and provocative tone. Overall, the rapper’s performances on the album are characterized by his high energy and charismatic delivery. Finally, his unique vocal style, ranging from gritty rap to soulful singing, adds interesting layers to the album.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Adds To His Legacy

The album’s eclectic blend of musical styles and innovative production techniques greatly influenced the Hip Hop landscape. Ol’ Dirty Bastard effectively demonstrated the genre’s ability to incorporate diverse sounds and experiment with unconventional beats. Upon its release, N**** Please was a minor commercial hit, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It subsequently sold over 500,000 units, achieving a Gold certification from the RIAA. Additionally, the critical response to the album was mostly positive, although there it was not without its critics. All things considered, N***a Please was a success, and it has come to be regarded as a cult classic over the years.

In summary, N***a Please left lasting impact by pushing artistic boundaries and challenging societal norms. Furthermore, the album showcased the late MC’s distinctive style, and for that, it is still widely appreciated. Its influence on musical innovation and its contribution to ODB’s legacy continue to resonate within the Hip Hop community. It will most likely continue to do so for years to come.

