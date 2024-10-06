Method Man Says Snoop Dogg Should Be The "Ambassador" Of Music

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Caesar's Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Method Man performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Method Man discussed the legendary rapper with Stephen A. Smith.

Method Man shared an immense amount of praise for Snoop Dogg during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, earlier this week. Speaking with Smith, the legendary rapper explained that Snoop has become bigger than just an artist and described him as a "franchise."

“Snoop has transcended rapper. He has transcended artist,” he said. “Snoop is a franchise now. He should just be an ambassador for our music, period. Or hold classes on how to broaden your horizons, how to master different trades how to market yourself. Because Snoop is doing incredible things and we’re looking at more than 30 years, Stephen. 30 years and he doesn’t even have to drop music and that’s the beauty of it!”

Method Man & Snoop Dogg Pose Together At TBS' Drop the Mic & The Joker's Wild Premiere Party

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hosts Method Man (L) and Snoop Dogg at TBS' Drop the Mic and The Joker's Wild Premiere Party at Dream Hotel on October 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Shoot ID 26854_010 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TBS)

It's far from the first time Method Man has shared his love for Snoop Dogg. During an interview with Drink Champs, last month, he remarked that Snoop is his dream collaboration, despite already working with the Death Row Records owner. “I already did something with these guys but I’m gonna use it again: Snoop and Dre," he said on the show. "Every time I work with Dre, I feel like I need a do-over. The first time I was in the studio with him physically there, that chronic [hits] different. I spit a verse but it wasn’t up to par for me, so Dre was gracious enough not to put it out. The second shot I got is for the Dre and Snoop joint coming up. Woo! He got a lot of fire sh*t on there, man.”

Method Man Discusses Snoop Dogg's Success

Check out Method Man's full interview with Stephen A. Smith below. In other news, he made headlines, earlier this year, for his performance at Summer Jam after which he remarked on social media that the audience was "not our crowd." Be on the lookout for further updates on Method Man on HotNewHipHop.

