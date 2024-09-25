Stephen A Smith Wants More Money Than Dak Prescott With His Next ESPN Contract

Stephen A Smith says he's worth more in his respective industry.

Stephen A Smith says that he deserves to be paid over $100 million by ESPN for his next contract and cited Dak Prescott's deal with the Dallas Cowboys as evidence of his market value. While speaking with Chris Wallace for the latest episode of his Max series, Smith discussed his future with the company as he's on the last year of his current deal.

"I’m not getting specific as it pertains to numbers, because only a fool discusses his own negotiations while negotiating," Smith began. "So I’m not going to go that far. What I would say to you is, I would ask, respectfully, pay attention to the industry. See what people are getting paid. See how much money they’re making and what they’re bringing to the table. Look at look at their ratings, look at their revenue that they’re generating, and look at mine. And so we all want what the market bears. Dak Prescott just signed a contract for $240 million he’s making 60 million a year."

Stephen A Smith Speaks During Invest Fest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When Wallace noted that Prescott is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Smith retorted: "Who has won two playoff games in eight years, I’ve been number one for 12. I’m sorry, in our respective industries, I win and I’m fully aware of what I’m worth, and I will never apologize to that for anybody." Prescott inked his massive four-year, $240 million extension back in September, just before the regular season started. The deal made him the highest-paid player in the league on a per-year basis.

Stephen A Smith Discusses His Future At ESPN