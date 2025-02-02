Method Man Is Reportedly In The Clear Over Alleged Fist Fight With Daughter's Ex

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Method Man, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA.
It seems like Mef will sidestep this in court.

It seems like Method Man will not face many repercussions for his alleged fist fight with his daughter's ex boyfriend at a Crunch Fitness gym in Staten Island earlier this year. For those unaware, Patrick Sokoya claimed via a police report that the rapper struck him in the face seven times. He dated Mef's daughter Cheyenne Smith over a decade ago. While some details around this supposed incident remain unclear, the St. Louis American reports that police denied that the Wu-Tang Clan member will face any charges or arrest for this incident. They previously denied that they had taken him in as a result.

"Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency," Method Man's representative Nicole Perna expressed in a statement. Basically, the New York Police Department reportedly relayed that he was hit first during the alleged altercation, although it's unclear if he's denying that it happened at all or just denying the specific details. Also, the NYPD denied both the existence of an arrest report connected to the MC and any official evidence supporting Sokoya's claims.

Method Man Performing At The Grammys
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Method Man performs as part of a tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Elsewhere, Method Man continues to enjoy his legacy career in hip-hop in many ways, whether that's with fellow Wu affiliates or in other extracurricular ventures. For hardcore fans of his lyrical style, he drops gems at a pretty consistent level, as the recent Redman collab "Lalala" off of Reggie's new album Muddy Waters Too proves. As for this alleged incident with his daughter's ex boyfriend, we wonder whether or not the 53-year-old will address this at any point in the future or if this will just fade from our memories eventually.

Most likely, Method Man will just continue to enjoy the legendary status he earned and dish out some quirky hip-hop takes from time to time. "Snoop has transcended rapper, he has transcended artist,” he told Stephen A. Smith last year. “Snoop is a franchise now. He should just be an ambassador for our music, period. Or hold classes on how to broaden your horizons, how to master different trades, how to market yourself. Because Snoop is doing incredible things and we’re looking at more than 30 years, Stephen. 30 years and he doesn’t even have to drop music, and that’s the beauty of it!" We can definitely say the same for Johnny Blaze, but we're glad they're still dropping.

