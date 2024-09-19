Method Man Asks Fans To Separate Diddy's Downfall From Rap Culture

Meth drew a line.

Method Man and Diddy have been peers for over three decades. They both helped to pioneer the East Coast sound in the 1990s. Even if they were on different ends of the spectrum. Meth was cultivating an underground sound with Wu-Tang Clan. Diddy, meanwhile, was the architect of the uber commercial Bad Boy sound. Method Man was cornered by TMZ on Thursday, and asked whether Diddy's downfall was something that was going to damage hip hop culture as a whole. He was seemingly baffled by the notion. He urged fans to draw a line between one man's behavior and an entire genre.

"I don't think that it has anything to do with hip hop," Method Man told TMZ. "What are we talking about here, really." The reporter tried to clarify that Diddy's influence over the genre may make it hard for some outsiders to make a separation. Again, Method Man wasn't buying it. "It has nothing to do with hip hop," he asserted. "I don't see the correlation." The Wu-Tang rapper then drew a parallel between Diddy and the controversy surrounding R. Kelly. He rightfully pointed out that Kelly's music, and R&B as a whole, is still thriving despite his crimes. "If we're talking about music and creative and stuff," Meth noted. "There are people still listening to R. Kelly sh*t."

Method Man Believes Hip Hop Is In A Healthy Place

Method Man has tried to stay out of the Diddy drama over the years. He did, however, go semi-viral on TikTok when he shared a story involving the Bad Boy mogul. He claimed he ran into Diddy at the House of Blues in the 1990s. The Wu-Tang rapper recalls Diddy getting touchy with him, and urging him to get in his car to go to a party. "There's no way I'm getting in that motherf*cking car," he explained to the Hot 97 hosts. Meth had a much closer relationship with Diddy's protege, The Notorious B.I.G. In fact, he was the only rapper featured on Biggie's classic debut, Ready to Die (1994).