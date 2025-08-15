Ghostface Killah Sounds Energized Once Again On"Metaphysics"

Ghostface Killah is still rapping like a well-oiled machine all these years later, and "Metaphysics" is the latest example of his mastery. It's also the second promotional single for Supreme Clientele 2, which drops next Friday, August 22. The Wu-Tang Clan member is getting assistance from Nas' Mass Appeal imprint on the distributing front.
It's a part of the "Legend Has It" collection, which is a set of seven albums from icons of the East Coast. So far, we have received two of them. Those would include Ghostface's Wu-Tang classmate Raekwon and Slick Rick.
This is another big moment for hip-hop to be receiving a sequel to one of the most revered records that dropped at the start of the 2000s. Ghostface has talked a lot about bringing back the essence of the OG tape. "Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in," he said in a recent statement.
So far, we have loved the callbacks to this era with "Rap Kingpin" being the other offering. On "Metaphysics" Tony Starks is rapping with the same level of proficiency and urgency that he's still got almost three decades later.
In comparison to its predecessor, this has a lighter tone with the jazzy sample and sunny boom bap beat. Shout-outs go to Metaphysics and Ray Ray Scavo III for the production. On the cut, Killah brings more braggadocious bars to the table along with some flow switches.
It's expressive and entertaining, what more could you possibly want. Supreme Clientele 2 is shaping up to be another successful business move on the part of Nas.
Ghostface Killah "Metaphysics"
