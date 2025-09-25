A$AP Rocky Explains How People Treat Jay-Z Like A Therapist

A$AP Rocky says people treat Jay-Z like he's their therapist by asking the legendary rapper to weigh in on their problems. He discussed the dynamic while speaking with Elle Magazine for a recent interview. The topic arose while discussing his new film with Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest. The movie led him on a tangent about his feelings on therapy.

“That whole f—ing film is an anxiety attack,” he said. “My outlook on therapy is so pessimistic, it’s not even funny. I might get killed for this… but I put therapists in the same box as psychic readings. I look at it like, yo, if you don’t share the same experiences what’s the point of me telling a stranger my business for an hour straight, for them to just say, ‘Okay, well, how did that make you feel?’”

From there, Rocky added that, through his music, Jay-Z metaphorically works as a therapist. “I think Jay-Z is a Black therapist,” he said. “A lot of people come to him with their problems.”

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Daughter

Elsewhere during the interview with Elle, Rocky discussed the idea of Rihanna giving birth to a girl as they were expecting a third child. He said he'd welcome the opportunity. “I hope it’s a girl. I really do,” he told the publication. “We’re praying for a girl. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”