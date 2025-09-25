A$AP Rocky Explains How People Treat Jay-Z Like A Therapist

BY Cole Blake 667 Views
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky spoke about the dynamic while reflecting on his new film with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, "Highest 2 Lowest."

A$AP Rocky says people treat Jay-Z like he's their therapist by asking the legendary rapper to weigh in on their problems. He discussed the dynamic while speaking with Elle Magazine for a recent interview. The topic arose while discussing his new film with Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest. The movie led him on a tangent about his feelings on therapy.

“That whole f—ing film is an anxiety attack,” he said. “My outlook on therapy is so pessimistic, it’s not even funny. I might get killed for this… but I put therapists in the same box as psychic readings. I look at it like, yo, if you don’t share the same experiences what’s the point of me telling a stranger my business for an hour straight, for them to just say, ‘Okay, well, how did that make you feel?’”

From there, Rocky added that, through his music, Jay-Z metaphorically works as a therapist. “I think Jay-Z is a Black therapist,” he said. “A lot of people come to him with their problems.”

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Daughter

Elsewhere during the interview with Elle, Rocky discussed the idea of Rihanna giving birth to a girl as they were expecting a third child. He said he'd welcome the opportunity. “I hope it’s a girl. I really do,” he told the publication. “We’re praying for a girl. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

After Elle published the interview, Rihanna announced on Instagram they she did indeed welcome a daughter by the name of Rocki Irish Mayers. She shared a picture of herself and Rocki as well as another photo of pink boxing gloves with ribbon ties. Rocky commented on the post: "MY LIL LADIES."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
