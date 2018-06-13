elle
- MusicDoja Cat Discusses Being Considered A Rapper & Nicki Minaj's InfluenceDoja Cat says that it would mean "everything" to her to win a Grammy in the rap category.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMary J. Blige Says She Didn't Feel Beautiful "For Real, For Real" Until 2016The applauded singer spoke about the effects of being "beat down mentally" in relationships and how her upbringing helped shape her style.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKamala Harris Is On ELLE's November CoverDemocratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris appears on the November cover of ELLE Magazine.By Noor Lobad
- TVMachine Gun Kelly Explains Person He "Kissed" In Video Was A BluntMachine Gun Kelly had people talking around Valentine's Day when he posted a video of him "kissing" someone, but it wasn't what people thought.By Erika Marie
- TVJeannie Mai Rejected "A Lot Of ['The Real'] Guests" AdvancesJeannie Mai shared that after she was divorced, there were plenty of opportunities for her to date the numerous guests who hit on her.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureZoe Kravitz Poses Nude For Elle Magazine & Opens Up About Being A Wife"The commitment feels safe.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Kim Raps Cardi B, Sings Cyndi Lauper, & Reveals Favorite "Hard Core" SongsA little song association with the Brooklyn emcee.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat Raps Cardi B & Sings Alicia Keys During "Song Association" GameShe couldn't think of a song lyric with the word "Check" in it.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyoncé Insists Destiny's Child Was Not High In That Iconic 2001 InterviewBut she still loves whales. By Noah C
- StreetwearBeyoncé Uses Grills & Braids To Announce Ivy Park's New Partnership With AdidasSave your holiday money! By Noah C
- MusicNicki Minaj On Her Possible Final Album: "Fierce, Fun & Unapologetic"It's unclear if Nicki Minaj still plans on releasing it.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Shows Love To Her Girl Lizzo For Wearing Savage X Fenty's Strapless Bra100% that b*tch. By Chantilly Post
- MusicIrv Gotti's Biggest Regret Involves Embarrassing Jennifer Lopez & Calling Her A "B-Word"He claims he was on drugs at the time.By Erika Marie
- MusicH.E.R. Proves Her Music Knowledge Playing A Game Of Song AssociationGabi Wilson knows good music. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Paints A Sympathetic Picture Of Judge Genece BrinkleyNicki Minaj's take on Judge Genece Brinkley remains at odds with Meek's depiction. By Mitch Findlay