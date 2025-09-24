Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Officially Welcome Their 3rd Child Together

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky already share two sons, RZA and Riot, and have now welcomed a daughter named Rocki Irish.

Rihanna officially confirmed that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their third child together in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday. In doing so, she shared a picture of the child and revealed her name to be Rocki Irish Mayers. She was born on Saturday, September 13. Along with the picture of herself and Rocki, Rihanna posted a photo of pink boxing gloves with ribbon ties.

Fans in the comments section have been sharing congratulatory messages in response to the news. "Welcome to the Navy family, princess!" one user wrote. Another added: "Congratulations sis! You finally got your mini-me! What a blessing! I know she is surrounded by so much love."

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Relationship

Rocky recently addressed the idea of welcoming a daughter during an interview with Elle published on Tuesday. He said he'd welcome the opportunity. “I hope it’s a girl. I really do,” he told the publication. “We’re praying for a girl. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

During a separate interview with GQ, he also claimed that he and Rihanna would be naming their third child after Denzel Washington, regardless of their gender. "Denzel, no matter what," Rocky said. "The first female [to] come out named Denzel, it's lit. We got it figured out." He and Washington starred alongside one another in Spike Lee's latest film, Highest 2 Lowest.

The arrival of Rocki Irish Mayers comes as A$AP Rocky is still gearing up for the long-awaited release of his next studio album, Don't Be Dumb. It will mark his first album in seven years, having dropped Testing back in 2018. Similarly, Rihanna hasn't released a full-length effort since 2016's Anti, but has spoken about working on a follow-up on several occasions.

