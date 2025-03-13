DJ Akademiks Questions Motive Behind Jay-Z's "Warpath" Against His Alleged Victim

BY Cole Blake 662 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Jay-Z has already filed defamation lawsuits against his anonymous accuser as well as her attorney, Tony Buzbee.

DJ Akademiks says Jay-Z is going on a "warpath" to hold those responsible for the allegation against him in a since-dropped lawsuit from a alleged victim represented by Tony Buzbee. He theorized that the legendary rapper needs to repair his public imagine due to his involvement in massive bid to create a Caesars Palace Times Square casino. Akademiks' spoke about Jay's decision to sue both the Jane Doe and Buzbee during a recent livestream.

"What this lawsuit did was hurt his stock and hurt the bid," Ak said. "When he gets accused of sexual assault, now people look at it to say, 'Woah, that's not the guy who could tell us blah blah blah. This is the rapist.' That's a really nasty thing... It would appear that Jay-Z's chancing have been diminished because all of these articles and now the headlines is saying he's like Diddy." Diddy is currently behind bars while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He already pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations.

Read More: Benzino Claims Jay-Z Fighting Assault Allegations Is "W" For Hip Hop

Jay-Z's Allegations

As for the lawsuit in question, the Jane Doe accused both Jay-Z and Diddy of allegedly raping her. The alleged attack took place after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old. While she's since dropped her case, she recently confirmed that she's still standing by her story. Akademiks' comments come after Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, shared audio with ABC News of Jane Doe admitting to two private investigators that the rapper never assaulted her. "He was just there. He didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?" one of the investigators asks in the clip. Jane Doe replies: "Yeah." She also suggested that Buzbee pushed her into mentioning Jay-Z in the claim. "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z," she said.

"She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. It's effectively a lie and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him," Spiro told the outlet. Tony Buzbee, on the other hand, labeled the idea that he pushed her to suing Jay-Z a "blatant lie."

Read More: Jay-Z's Attorney Shares Bombshell Audio Of Jane Doe Allegedly Admitting He Never Assaulted Her

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Jay-Z's Attorney Shares Bombshell Audio Of Jane Doe Allegedly Admitting He Never Assaulted Her 1.6K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Music Jay-Z's Lawyers Claim Tony Buzbee Failed To Meet Client Before Filing Suit 1306
Tony Buzbee Jay-Z Music Jay-Z Vs. Tony Buzbee: A Breakdown Of Rape Allegations, Lawsuit & More 2.5K
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24 Music Jay-Z's Assault Accuser Reportedly "Terrified" That Rapper Knows Her Identity 2.5K