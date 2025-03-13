DJ Akademiks Questions Motive Behind Jay-Z's "Warpath" Against His Alleged Victim

DJ Akademiks says Jay-Z is going on a "warpath" to hold those responsible for the allegation against him in a since-dropped lawsuit from a alleged victim represented by Tony Buzbee. He theorized that the legendary rapper needs to repair his public imagine due to his involvement in massive bid to create a Caesars Palace Times Square casino. Akademiks' spoke about Jay's decision to sue both the Jane Doe and Buzbee during a recent livestream.

"What this lawsuit did was hurt his stock and hurt the bid," Ak said. "When he gets accused of sexual assault, now people look at it to say, 'Woah, that's not the guy who could tell us blah blah blah. This is the rapist.' That's a really nasty thing... It would appear that Jay-Z's chancing have been diminished because all of these articles and now the headlines is saying he's like Diddy." Diddy is currently behind bars while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He already pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations.

Jay-Z's Allegations

As for the lawsuit in question, the Jane Doe accused both Jay-Z and Diddy of allegedly raping her. The alleged attack took place after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old. While she's since dropped her case, she recently confirmed that she's still standing by her story. Akademiks' comments come after Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, shared audio with ABC News of Jane Doe admitting to two private investigators that the rapper never assaulted her. "He was just there. He didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?" one of the investigators asks in the clip. Jane Doe replies: "Yeah." She also suggested that Buzbee pushed her into mentioning Jay-Z in the claim. "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z," she said.