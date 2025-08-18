DJ Akademiks offered a deep dive into Drake’s ongoing legal battle with Universal Music Group during a recent livestream, framing the lawsuit as a high-stakes gamble with potential career consequences. Akademiks drew a provocative comparison to Colin Kaepernick’s NFL standoff, suggesting that Drake, like the former quarterback, could face professional isolation if the dispute escalates.

According to Akademiks, the lawsuit is less about championing artist rights and more of a strategic move for personal gain. He argued Drake is not seeking to sever ties with Universal but aims to pressure the label into either acknowledging fault or negotiating a settlement that maximizes financial and creative benefits. Akademiks compared the situation to a complicated relationship. He noted that while Drake is frustrated, he is not prepared to walk away—he wants compensation, not independence.

Sharing his perspective on the lawsuit, DJ Akademiks explained the following:

"I can't speak for Drake. I've been confused a little bit by his lawsuit. We've heard a lot of things. Hey, this is a stands for artist. I don't think this is a stands for artist. I think this is stands for Drake.”

He continued: “I think Drake is in a unique position, maybe a place where other artists, maybe of his caliber, haven't been, and they have either acquiesced or gotten their career torn apart by the giant UMG, or whoever they believe is their parent label. And Drake feels like he has a shot to kind of hold him accountable. I think he believes that there is a lot of money to be made here.”

DJ Akademiks Compares Drake To Colin Kaepernick

The media personality emphasized the “game of chicken” at the heart of the lawsuit. By scrutinizing Universal’s promotional spending on songs like Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and Drake’s “God’s Plan,” the rapper risks weakening his claims. Yet, this tactic forces the label to defend its practices, potentially exposing broader truths about industry economics.

“I think Drake will would take a settlement and stay with Universal,” said Big Ak in the clip. “This is why I say it's not for artists because it's not like he's down to leave. It's like a girl going to a phone, seeing the bitches you fucking and she's still staying. Okay? She, I don't think Drake is trying to leave. Drake is trying to get paid. That's it. And this is a tactic. Will it work? Might.”

Universal, Akademiks pointed out, is a $60 billion company capable of prolonging litigation, limiting radio play, or otherwise hampering an artist’s momentum if provoked. This, he suggested, mirrors the Kaepernick scenario: even with public support, challenging a powerful entity can result in sidelining.

In making the comparison, Akademiks states: “We' a $60 billion dollar company, buddy. We got money. We got resources, and we could we got time. So you know what? As much as you are a part of what we got going on for the betterment of our industry, we're going to drag this along, stifle your career, no radio, notice, know that. And you're going to watch, you're going to be Colin Kaepernick. You thought you were taking down the NFL, buddy? No, you're on the side making pizza with your girl (Nessa Diab). Why y'all told about JayZ came in and stopped the kneeling. Yes, that's what's going to be.”

Akademiks stressed the stakes extend beyond money. Should Drake push to expose industry practices rather than settle, Universal could move decisively to protect its interests, regardless of his superstar status. He described the tension as a careful balance between seeking recompense and risking retaliation from a vastly more powerful organization.