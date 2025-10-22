Iggy Azalea's NSFW Antics On Neon's Livestream Go Viral

Iggy Azalea's recent livestream with Neon was full of NSFW antics. Various clips from the stream have been circulating on social media, with the Australian rapper making several sexually suggestive comments.

"I'll smack my butt if we win, only if we win," she said at one point as the two seemingly played casino games. Later, she danced for Neon and made other NSFW jokes. When No Jumper shared the clips on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "She’s just clout chasing since her rapping careers over," one user wrote. Another joked: "Bro, wouldn’t know what to do with that if he tried."

Azalea and Neon have collaborated several times in recent months, which has led to various viral moments. In September, she shut down the idea of there being a romantic connection between them. “Well, yeah, he’s like, we’re like business partners now," she said at the time.

Did Iggy Azalea Retire?

Back in August, Azalea sat down for an interview with ABC News and discussed her decision to move on from music. In doing so, she revealed that her son with Playboi Carti, Onyx, was a big part of the decision. “I don’t want to be a slave to that cycle… It’s one thing to sacrifice those things up when it’s just you. But I’d also be signing my son up to sacrifice his life,” she explained to the outlet.

She originally confirmed her decision to step away from her music career in 2024, after spending several months promoting an unreleased project. “I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2024, as caught by Billboard. “I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits. In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting."