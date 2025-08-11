Iggy Azalea has addressed the backlash she received earlier in her career after critics accused her of using a “blaccent.” Speaking with ABC News over the weekend, she explained that she regrets ever expressing an opinion on the debate.

“I said things that I shouldn’t have said in retrospect,” she admitted, as caught by VladTV. “It was just a bad perfect storm… I think sometimes I just regret having an opinion at all because it wasn’t necessarily my place to have an opinion.”

She added that artists began distancing themselves from her to avoid criticism as well. “I think the hardest part about it was seeing how the other artists would distance themselves from me publicly, that I was only welcomed in secret," she recalled.

Is Iggy Azalea Retired?

Elsewhere during the interview, Azalea discussed her decision to retire from music. She noted that her son, Onyx, was a major factor in doing so. “I don’t want to be a slave to that cycle… It’s one thing to sacrifice those things up when it’s just you. But I’d also be signing my son up to sacrifice his life,” she explained to the outlet. She also admitted that she does occasionally get an "itch" to hop back in the studio.

Iggy Azalea previously told fans on X (formerly Twitter) that she wasn't "bullied" out of continuing her career. “I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world,” she wrote back in 2024, as caught by Billboard. “I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.”