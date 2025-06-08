Rhode Island Honors Bhad Bhabie With Impact Award For Shaping The Culture With Her Artistry

Providence, Rhode Island, caught Bhad Bhabie ousside and honored her with an award for her impact on the culture, how bout dah. The Florida rap star, born Danielle Bregoli, would receive the honor from councilman John Goncalves on June 1 as part of his recognition of 50 local talents shaping the culture through their art.

Goncalves would share a photo with Bhad Bhabie awarded the honor on Instagram with an inspiring caption. He wrote: "Proud to welcome Bhad Bhabie to the City of #Providence as she lit up Downtown with her performance! We presented her with an official City citation for impact and her hip-hop artistry. As the Creative Capital, I want to recognize 50 local Providence artists this June - musicians, dancers, DJs, rappers, poets, creatives making noise and shaping culture - regardless of music or genre!"

Bhad Bhabie would share the councilman photo on her Instagram Story. Her presence in the city reinforced her evolution from viral phenom to working artist.

As Danielle Bregoli, the popular artist became famous at 15-years-old for her infamous appearance on the Dr. Phill talk show. It was there she went viral for her catchphrase, "Cash Me Ousside, how bout dah?" The beginning of a music career would shortly follow after the talk show appearance.

Under the moniker Bhad Bhabie, she dropped her debut mixtape 15 in 2018 and became the youngest female rapper to enter the Billboard Hot 100 with “These Heaux.” Since then, she’s collaborated with Kodak Black, YG, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Her most recent track, “Ms. Whitman,” released in February, targeted Alabama Barker and became her highest-charting single yet. Beyond music, Bhad Bhabie has built a lucrative brand. In Boca Raton, Florida, she recently purchased a 9,288-square-foot mansion for $6.1 million.

Outside of music, Bhabie is making a lot of money as one of the top content creators on Onlyfans. She’s made over $52 million on OnlyFans. Her influence has landed a seven-figure beauty deal.