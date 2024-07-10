Bhad Bhabie Essential Songs

Bhad Bhabie's essential songs highlight her rise from viral fame to rap stardom with bold tracks and dynamic collaborations.

Ever since she became unexpectedly famous, Bhad Bhabie, or Danielle Bregoli, has grown from a viral internet star to a player in the rap game. What kicked it all off was her catchphrase, “Cash me ousside, how ’bout that?” on Dr. Phil, which turned her into an overnight sensation. Yet, instead of fading away as quickly as she blew up, she did the opposite. Bhabie turned her 15 minutes into a full-blown music career — signing with Atlantic Records when she was only 14. Known for her style and unapologetic demeanor, she consistently drops tracks that connect with fans.

Moreover, her discography reflects this growth. Each song shows a different side of Bhad Bhabie as an artist. She can make hits, too: With her first single being "These Heaux" to going platinum with "Hi Bich," it’s clear that chart-topping music isn’t foreign territory. Collaborations alongside established names like Lil Yachty and Kodak Black prove just how versatile she really is. The tracks below mark growth in skill and placement within today's rap scene overall. They truly demonstrate what it means to have ambition among such fierce competition levels today.

1. "Hi Bich" (2017)

"Hi Bich" is one of Bhad Bhabie's most iconic tracks. Released in 2017, this single quickly became a fan favorite, showcasing her sassy attitude. The song's beat and unforgettable chorus made it a staple in her discography. It also defined her place in the rap scene. Its triumph was further highlighted by its RIAA certification as a platinum record.

The music video for "Hi Bich" also significantly impacted the song. The song's success helped dispel initial doubts about her longevity in the music industry, proving that she had the chops to make it as a rapper. "Hi Bich" remains a defining moment in her career, capturing the energy and defiance she has become known for.

2. "Gucci Flip Flops" Ft. Lil Yachty (2018)

Teaming up with Lil Yachty, Bhad Bhabie delivered another hit with "Gucci Flip Flops." This track appeared in 2018, showing that she can keep up with established artists. It is a unique song, among other things, because of its silly words and lively beats, which show how much the singer has grown as an artist and her talent for making sing-along anthems. The RIAA gold certification it got represents its commercial success, hence cementing Bhad Bhabie's position in rap.

The music video for “Gucci Flip Flops” also contributes to its catchiness with colorful imagery and appearances by Lil Yachty. Collaborating with him on this track showed what kind of big-name acts could be attracted to work alongside Bhad Bhabie at such early stages of her career. This also shows the depth of influence she had already gained within the industry. Besides being widely loved by fans who made it clear they wanted more hits like "Flip Flops," this song proved that she has the potential to make mainstream records.

3. "Bestie" Ft. Kodak Black (2018)

"Bestie," featuring Kodak Black, marks a notable chapter in Bhad Bhabie's career. Released in 2018, the track explores themes of friendship and loyalty, showcasing a deeper, more reflective side of Bhad Bhabie. Kodak Black's contribution adds a layer of grit and authenticity, creating a dynamic interplay between the two Florida artists. Moreoever, collaborating with Kodak Black brought additional attention to the song and demonstrated her ability to blend different rap styles into a cohesive and compelling piece.

4. "These Heaux" (2017)

As Bhad Bhabie's debut single, "These Heaux" is a critical piece of her musical journey. Released in 2017, this track introduced her to the music world with a bang. The song's catchy hook and confrontational lyrics quickly caught listeners' attention, helping it climb the charts and reportedly making Bhad Bhabie the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

The success of "These Heaux" was instrumental in securing Bhad Bhabie a multi-million dollar record deal with Atlantic Records. It highlighted her transition from a viral sensation to a serious artist. The music video perfectly complemented the song's audacious spirit with its bold visuals and rebellious themes. "These Heaux" set the stage for Bhad Bhabie's future in the industry, proving she had the talent and tenacity to back up her internet fame. This track remains a fan favorite and a testament to her ability to make a solid first impression.

5. "Do It Like Me" (2018)