Since going viral as a teenager during her time on Dr. Phil in 2016, Bhad Bhabie has been in the public eye. Unfortunately, that interview led a lot of people to have a negative view of her. For the most part, that energy has maintained quite strong.

But even though that's the case, Bhad Bhabie has been pretty fearless overall. She seems confident in herself and has no problems addressing people's problems with her. That was the case during a recent interview with Camilla Araujo, as caught by Complex.

They discussed a plethora of topics, but there was one in particular that garnered a firm response from the rapper and content creator. Something that has been perpetuated by the internet is that Bhad Bhabie is a cultural appropriator.

Folks believe that she's doing her best to impersonate the Black community especially, but the 22-year-old denies that wholeheartedly. At the 47-minute mark, Bhad Bhabie does affirm that she has no issues being "an Italian, Jewish white girl."

However, she's also happened to grow up around Black people and that's why she talks and looks how she does. "I never purposely put makeup on to be darker; I never told a makeup artist to do it. I never did anything to my body to look like a race," she said.

Bhabie also added that she has an "accent" and that she "gravitates towards certain things Black people do." Even from a young age, I never looked at a Black person and was like, I want to be you," the "Ms. Whitman" artist stated.

Moreover, the mother of one said that she specifically grew up with Haitian people and they would always braid her hair. Overall, she claims to be very "appreciative" of the culture. Of course, folks online don't buy that.

"Of course not. Nobody wants to be black and deal with the racism and oppression…they just want benefit off our style, food, music and culture……." one X user tweets. "Then stop Cosplaying us then…" another adds.