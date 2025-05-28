Bhad Bhabie Issues Strong Response To Those Accusing Her Of Cultural Appropriation

BY Zachary Horvath 857 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Bhad Bhabie been bashed mercilessly online for years for a lot of different reasons, but she's standing up for herself here.

Since going viral as a teenager during her time on Dr. Phil in 2016, Bhad Bhabie has been in the public eye. Unfortunately, that interview led a lot of people to have a negative view of her. For the most part, that energy has maintained quite strong.

But even though that's the case, Bhad Bhabie has been pretty fearless overall. She seems confident in herself and has no problems addressing people's problems with her. That was the case during a recent interview with Camilla Araujo, as caught by Complex.

They discussed a plethora of topics, but there was one in particular that garnered a firm response from the rapper and content creator. Something that has been perpetuated by the internet is that Bhad Bhabie is a cultural appropriator.

Folks believe that she's doing her best to impersonate the Black community especially, but the 22-year-old denies that wholeheartedly. At the 47-minute mark, Bhad Bhabie does affirm that she has no issues being "an Italian, Jewish white girl."

However, she's also happened to grow up around Black people and that's why she talks and looks how she does. "I never purposely put makeup on to be darker; I never told a makeup artist to do it. I never did anything to my body to look like a race," she said.

Read More: Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Capricorn Clark Alleges He Kidnapped Her

Bhad Bhabie Alabama Barker Beef

Bhabie also added that she has an "accent" and that she "gravitates towards certain things Black people do." Even from a young age, I never looked at a Black person and was like, I want to be you," the "Ms. Whitman" artist stated.

Moreover, the mother of one said that she specifically grew up with Haitian people and they would always braid her hair. Overall, she claims to be very "appreciative" of the culture. Of course, folks online don't buy that.

"Of course not. Nobody wants to be black and deal with the racism and oppression…they just want benefit off our style, food, music and culture……." one X user tweets. "Then stop Cosplaying us then…" another adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bhabie touched on her viral beef with Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker. Earlier this year, the "Gucci Flip Flops" femcee lashed out at Bama for allegedly stealing Le Vaughn, the father of her child, from her. It sparked a series of fiery diss tracks such as the aforementioned "Ms. Whitman," Cry Bhabie," and more.

Read More: Diddy's Legal Team Is Urging The Judge To Throw Out Kid Cudi's Stunning Testimony

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Molested Hip Hop News Music Bhad Bhabie Tells Ari Fletcher She Was Allegedly Molested By Her Mother’s Ex-Boyfriend 7.5K
Bhad Bhabie Addresses Comparisons Gossip News Gossip Bhad Bhabie Addresses Lil Kim & Tiny Harris Comparisons After Nose Job  2.6K
Bhad Bhabie Can't Reconcile Alabama Barker Gossip News Gossip Bhad Bhabie Says She Can’t Reconcile With Alabama Barker Until She Beats Her Up 4.5K
Bhad Bhabie Still With Le Vaughn Gossip News Gossip Bhad Bhabie Reveals Why She’s Still With Le Vaughn Despite Alleged Abuse & Cheating 687