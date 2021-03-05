cultural appropriation
- SportsMother Of Viral "Offensive" Chiefs Fan Defends Son's Face Paint & HeaddressShannon Armenta said the criticism against her son was "ridiculous."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLizzo Says That Cancel Culture Is "Appropriation"Lizzo shared a theory regarding cancel culture on Twitter, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsGwen Stefani Ridiculed For Cultural Appropriation In New VideoSome fans took issue with Gwen Stefani's new hairdo.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Denies Cultural Appropriation & Blackfishing AllegationsShe says she "would never do anything to appropriate any culture" while reminding people that "there's also a history of braiding hair in Armenia."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChet Hanks Defends Himself Against Cultural Appropriation Critics With Bullfighting ExampleHe spoke about the backlash he's received for his Jamaican accent.By Erika Marie
- GramMichael B. Jordan Apologizes For J'Ouvert Rum, Will Rename BrandTthe actor has faced backlash & cultural appropriation allegations.By Erika Marie
- GramNicki Minaj Wants Michael B. Jordan To Change Name Of J'Ouvert RumThe actor faced cultural appropriation claims after revealing his liquor brand's moniker.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For His New Rum BrandHe's facing backlash for naming the brand J'Ouvert Rum, a word that has specific connotations in Trinidad and Tobago. By Madusa S.
- MusicJay Park Accused Of Cultural Appropriation Over Kendrick Lamar CoverKorean-American rapper Jay Park is under fire for his cover of a Kendrick Lamar song.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureGwen Stefani Rejects Cultural Appropriation "Harajuku Girls" BacklashFor decades, Stefani has been ridiculed for enveloping Japanese culture in her career. She says now, "All these rules are just dividing us."By Erika Marie
- AnticsJustin Bieber Clowned After Debuting New DreadlocksJustin Bieber is being called out for cultural appropriation after debuting his new dreadlocks.By Alex Zidel
- RandomRachel Dolezal To Appear In Documentary About Black BeautyThe infamous “transracial activist” appeared in the documentary which first premiered at SXSW. By hnhh
- AnticsBruno Mars Has Perfect Response To Cultural Appropriation AccusersBruno Mars responds to cultural appropriation allegations during an interview with The Breakfast Club.By Alex Zidel