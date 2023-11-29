Mother Of Viral "Offensive" Chiefs Fan Defends Son's Face Paint & Headdress

The mother of a young Chiefs fan who went viral for wearing a Native American headdress and painting half of his face black has spoken out about the criticism aimed at her son. "People are ridiculous. Everyone asked to take a photo with him. The players even loved it!" Shannon Armenta wrote on Meta, formerly Facebook, alongside several photos of her son. The Chiefs, who have done work in recent years to try and steer their fanbase away from harmful stereotypes of Indigenous Peoples, have not commented on the matter.

However, Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to take credit for fighting disinformation. Musk claimed X was responsible for helping fight "deception" in the story's reporting. Several outlets had erroneously reported that the child was in blackface. This was due to a TV broadcast shot only showing the black-painted half of the child's face.

Chiefs Improve To 8-3

Viral fan aside, the Chiefs were able to notch their eighth win of the year against the Raiders. Mahomes threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns while Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce combined for nearly 200 receiving yards. However, the Raiders, behind rookie QB Aidan O'Connell, kept things close for three-quarters of the game. However, despite trailing by just four entering the fourth quarter, the Chiefs took over, scoring ten unanswered points to take a 31-17 win. It was the bounceback that was needed after KC fell to the Eagles on Monday Night Football the week before.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift was spotted back in Kansas City for the first time in over a month. She was seen linking up with Travis Kelce after the conclusion of her tour stops in South America. However, Swift was not in attendance at the Raiders game, which was played in Vegas. Despite this, perhaps Swift will make her NFL return when the Chiefs return home for a game against the Bills on December 10. This week, the Chiefs travel to Wisconsin to take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

