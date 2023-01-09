Lizzo says that “cancel culture” is “appropriation,” citing outrage from marginalized people in society. The Special singer explained her position in a tweet that she posted on Sunday night.

Lizzo says that outrage has become “trendy, misused and misdirected,” and wants the focus to shift back to “real problems.”

She elaborated: “This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected. I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

The tweet arrives after Lizzo previously criticized people’s social media literacy, earlier in the week. “We need to talk about the epidemic of believing any and everything y’all see on social media…,” she wrote in a post.

As for music, Lizzo is expected to be making an appearance on the deluxe version of SZA’s newest album, SOS. The TDE singer detailed her experience working with Lizzo during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“We just have so much fun together,” she told the outlet at the time. “And I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything. She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bullshit.’”

Check out Lizzo’s recent post on Twitter below.

This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation.



There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.



I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems. — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 8, 2023

[Via]