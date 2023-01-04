SZA praised Lizzo as one of her favorite artists during the HBO Max special, Lizzo: Live in Concert. The remark comes after SZA teased a collaboration on the deluxe version of her recent album, SOS.

“This is my fucking fave,” SZA said on the program. “Make some noise for my fucking fave, Lizzo.”

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 05: SZA performs on stage during the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

“This is unreal,” she added. “Thank you so much for even just being my friend. I love you, you’re special.”

SZA and one of her producers, Rob Bisel, previously discussed working with Lizzo during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“There’s definitely a handful [of tracks with Lizzo]. I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but there’s some stuff floating around for sure,” Bisel revealed of the deluxe edition of SOS.

SZA added: “We just have so much fun together. And I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything. She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bullshit.’”

SZA released SOS, last month, as her first studio album since 2017’s Ctrl. After release, she revealed Lizzo actually makes a subtle appearance on the song, “F2F.” She’s also credited with co-writing the track.

SZA has said that Lizzo appears on her song, “The Boy From South Detroit,” which is likely to land on the deluxe version of SOS.

Check out a trailer for Lizzo’s HBO Max special below.

[Via]