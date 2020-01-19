special
- TVAaliyah Will Be The Subject Of ABC News Special "Superstar"There's an upcoming special on the influential R&B legend.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsSZA Joins Lizzo On "Special" RemixOn this new version of Lizzo's 2022 standout, the TDE singer opens up the track beautifully.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Labels Lizzo Her "Fave" During HBO SpecialSZA had huge praise for Lizzo during the singer's new HBO Max special.By Cole Blake
- MusicLizzo Fires Back At "White Music" CriticismLizzo addressed criticism that she makes "white music" while speaking with Howard Stern.By Cole Blake
- MusicLizzo Recalls Meeting Prince, Says He Was Supposed To Produce Her EPThe singer shares that Prince told her, "You're next," and they discussed him producing one of her EPs, but sadly, he passed away prior to production.By Erika Marie
- NewsLizzo Delivers A Universal Love Song With "I Love You Bitch"Have you streamed Lizzo's new arrival, "Special" yet?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLizzo Says The Heart Of Her New Album Is "Love," Talks Receiving Hateful CriticismsHer album arrives this week so Lizzo is spilling details about what to expect.By Erika Marie
- TVLizzo Takes On Double Duty As Host & Musical Guest Of "Saturday Night Live": WatchLizzo gave audiences a first listen to her upcoming album's title track.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Announces Fourth Studio Album "Special" Arriving This JulyThe last time we received a project from Lizzo was in 2019 with 'Cuz I Love You.'By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLizzo Shares "About Damn Time" Single, Announces New AlbumExpect to receive a new Lizzo album this summer as the hitmaker reveals her project's title and release date.By Erika Marie
- TVHBO Max Drops “Friends: The Reunion” Teaser; Reveals Release DateThe long awaited "Friends: The Reunion" airs later this month on HBO Max.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPost Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s NYE Special: Watch NowTime to ring in the new year. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDave Chappelle Reveals Suprising Kobe Bryant Story In New SpecialDave Chappelle recounted how Kobe Bryant's death affected him, during his new special.By Alexander Cole
- GramLil Wayne Has "Somethin Special" In The Works Coming SoonLil Wayne teased that "somethin special" is coming "real soon," but what could it be?By Lynn S.
- SportsLeBron James Praises Ja Morant: "The Kid Is Super Special"LeBron James has high praise for the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant. The two squared off Saturday night in Memphis.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy & Faith Evans To Honor Biggie At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame InductionThis would be a huge celebration.By Alexander Cole
- TVHBO Max On Potential "Friends" Reunion: "It's Still A Maybe"HBO Max is still working on getting a deal done.By Cole Blake