Kurupt has a lot to look back on as a hip-hop icon, but there is plenty more for him to offer in his career. He recently enlisted producer DJ Battlecat, JANE HANDCOCK, and Blaqthoven for the new single "Special," which follows recent tracks such as last year's "BE ILL."

In contrast to that lyrical slaughter, this cut is a much more vibe-heavy and smooth-cruising record with hand percussion accents, an old-school '80s-like drum pattern, sunny synthesizers, and bright vocal harmonies. It's a great track to ride down a breezy street to, and lyrical references to contemporary figures like Bossman Dlow add some fresh touches to this throwback.

On the mic, the "Players Ball" MC employs steady and mid-paced flows to maintain the song's easy-going swing. Kurupt is boisterous, grateful, and luxurious on "Special," and there are still some solid rhyme schemes and punchlines in here for fans to mull over. It might not compare to established classics, but it goes to show any rap legend can come back with heat out of their prime.

Although Kurupt has his hip-hop critiques these days, it's nice to hear him continue to contribute to the culture. Hopefully future releases see him experiment and push out into new areas for him, even if his comfort zone is something he dominates so effectively.

"Special" is a good time, and we wonder whether or not we will get more releases this year. The summer may be winding down, but some West Coast vibes always heat up.

Kurupt, DJ Battlecat, JANE HANDCOCK & Blaqthoven – "Special"