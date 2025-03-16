Lil Tay Slams Bhad Bhabie By Accusing Her Of Cultural Appropriation In Heated Rant

Lil Tay went off on Bhad Bhabie in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this week. In doing so, she accused her of cultural appropriation and joked about her looking like an "expired IG filter." She shared the posts in response to Bhabie's new diss track aimed at Alabama Barker, "OG CRASHOUT."

"Calling someone a cracker' while appropriating Black culture and referring to Black people as 'Blacks?' The irony is embarrassing," she began. "Walking around like a rejected background character from a conservative sitcom, knowing damn well she ain’t even on the guest list for the cookout. I hope her edges file for divorce, take them stiff braids out, Bhad BBL! Out here looking like an expired IG filter. Y’all are making this about Alabama when it’s not. I don’t even know Alabama. Bhad BBL came for me, so I’m gonna keep coming for her too. I don’t care. I don’t bother anyone, and I didn’t deserve the random disrespect."

Lil Tay & Bhad Bhabie Beef

While Lil Tay and Bhad Bhabie have been at odds for years, their feud recently reignited on social media. Bhabie caught Tay's attention by laughing off her post on X (formerly Twitter) about her goal of winning a Grammy award next year. In response, Tay shared a video going off on Bhabie. “Bhad Bhabie, you clout-chasing, twig-ass b*tch,” Tay began her video. “I see you got some sh*t to say about me. I see you’re still the clout chasing ass b*tch who's been obsessed with me since I was 9 years old. It’s been a minute, obviously. So I had to do some reading up on you, and what I gathered is that you’re still a dumb ass. You’re a dumb ass with a bunch of botched surgery when, instead, what you should have been trying to fix was your brain and your self-esteem.” She added: “You ducked me when I was nine years old, so if you’re so tough and you're so about it and you want to catch me outside, check your DM."