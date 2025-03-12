Bhad Bhabie Brutally Drags Alabama Barker Again On Third Diss Track "OG CRASHOUT"

Bhad Bhabie looks to put the final nail in Alabama Barker's coffin with "OG CRASHOUT," especially with tons of fans backing her right now.

OG crashout with the drum, I blink one-eighty-two shots You the crybaby, you callin' Ye 'bout the last diss that I dropped (Crybaby) You keep runnin' back to your daddy, I don't know when I last seen my pops (No, no) I just killed you on my third diss and my last onе still hot (Still hot) All 'em whips you seen in my last video, ain't none of thеm sh*t props (Nope) B*tch, you scared, you postin' up Big Mama like she with you, b*tch, you weird

You can see the diss Bhad Bhabie cooked up below. In addition, she trolls Bama for her weight, calls her out for trying to ingratiate herself with the Black community, and more. The music video is also wild. Bhad Bhabie captures an Alabama look-alike and raps the entire track in her face. Ironically, she includes an apt bar that correlates with the visual, "Face to face, you can't do that with no makeup (No)." At the time of writing, "OG CRASHOUT" is already going viral with over 242,000 views in just over an hour. It shows that fans are really getting behind her and that she may have the upper hand right now.

Alabama Barker may want to get back in the booth or drop her next diss she's got prepped because Bhad Bhabie is here. After promoting the music video earlier this week (March 10), the 21-year-old femcee decided to unleash "OG CRASHOUT" just moments ago. While "Ms. Whitman" has been her most successful of her diss tracks against her opponent, this may be her most savage one yet. Travis Barker , Alabama's drummer father, has been dragged into the ring and its big blow below the belt.

