Alabama Barker Catches Heat For Goading Her Friends Into Risky Pranks

Alabama Barker and her entry into hip-hop have caused a lot of conversation around her cultural sensibilities, whether that's full-on talking about racial dynamics or just her social awareness. In an example that kind of relates to both, social media users dragged her for a recent video in which she seemed to be playing a game with her friends at her Calabasas home. At one point, Travis Barker's daughter read a card that dared a player to ding-dong-ditch a house in the neighborhood and kick the door super hard. She looked at her Black male friends, and one of them vocally objected.

"In this neighborhood, bro, we can get arrested," he remarked. "Attempted burglary, like... We Black, it ain't gon' look good. That's the problems that we be going through. This s**t real out here, you feel me?" "Can you see how boring they are?" Barker told the camera, claiming her friends are looking "way too deep into it." This could all possibly just be an insensitive skit, so take it with a grain of salt. Either way, some fans called this out as tone-deaf, whereas others don't see the big deal. Perhaps Bhad Bhabie will use it as material for her next Alabama Barker diss track...

Is Alabama Barker Single?

However, beyond that Bhad Bhabie beef, Alabama Barker would rather focus on her boo. She recently showed her boyfriend to the world on social media, who is UCLA Bruins football player Scooter Jackson. Their actual relationship status is unclear, as Barker seemed to suggest she cheated via a reported comment under an Instagram post from The Shade Room. Perhaps she just referred to UCLA itself cheating, though. Nevertheless, this surprised many fans amid the rap battle, and it also bcame part of the overall narrative.