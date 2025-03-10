Alabama Barker Finally Reveals Her New Boyfriend Amid Fiery Bhad Bhabie Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1057 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Alabama Barker attends the Alexander Wang Runway Show on June 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images)
Bhad Bhabie recently "kidnapped" an Alabama Barker lookalike in her new teaser for her latest diss track against her.

Alabama Barker came into a life of stardom thanks to her pop punk father Travis, and she's learning the hard way that privacy is hard to come by for celebrities. She alluded to her mystery man on social media in recent weeks, leading fans to speculate about who he might be. Well, now we know, as Barker took to social media to share clips of her snuggling up with UCLA Bruins football player Scooter Jackson. They listen and sing along to a couple of songs together in the clips below, and we're sure that it won't be long before this comes up in a more negative context.

Of course, we're talking about Alabama Barker's fiery and rampant beef with none other than Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli. The viral Dr. Phil guest accused Alabama of stealing her man Le Vaughn, and when she responded dismissively, it was only a matter of time before things heated up. Now, the two are throwing shots back and forth at each other on social media, roping in other family members, close associates, and external narratives around their fame and image.

Alabama Barker Diss Track

You may have already heard a couple of Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie's diss tracks, although there's certainly more where they came from. The latter just recently "kidnapped" a lookalike of the former to tease her upcoming diss record, and we can't guess as to when they will let this die out. Maybe we still can't let go of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud, but a lot of people continue to keep up with every new bombshell and antic relating to this rivalry. Who would've guessed that Bhabie and Barker would be the ones to inspire this engagement?

Elsewhere, though, Bhad Bhabie reconciled with Le Vaughn and has to answer to many concerned and disappointed fans as a result. A lot of folks would rather just leave all this drama in the dust anyway, so they can't see a reason to keep going. But whatever Alabama Barker has up her sleeve and plans to highlight next in her life, Bregoli will probably not hesitate to take things to the next level.

