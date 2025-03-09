Alabama Barker Has Social Media Dying To Know Who Her New Mystery Boo Is

Alabama Barker has set social media abuzz after sharing a photo with a mystery man, leaving fans speculating about her love life. On March 6, Barker shared a photo on her Instagram story, showing her affectionately holding the face of an unidentified young man as he drove. The post, paired with Gunna and Chlöe’s song You & Me, immediately caught attention, fueling curiosity about her rumored romance.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments with opinions. Some joked about Alabama’s dating history, while others tried to identify the man in the photo. One user quipped, “New boo of the week,” while another questioned, “Is this who got her listening to reggae?” Others speculated that he resembled influencers or public figures, with one asking, “Is that Mendeezie?” Though Alabama has not addressed the speculation, online sleuths quickly identified the mystery man as UCLA football player Scooter Jackson. The athlete seemingly responded to the internet frenzy by commenting on The Shade Room Teens’ post, writing, “Dang, why y’all gotta be so mean to me?” His lighthearted remark did little to slow the discussion, as fans continued dissecting Alabama’s dating life.

Alabama Barker's Dating History

The viral moment follows Alabama’s ongoing feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie, also known as Danielle Bregoli. In December 2024, Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, which led to a series of heated social media exchanges. The tension between them has only added to the scrutiny surrounding Alabama’s relationships. For now, neither Alabama nor Jackson has offered further insight, but the internet remains invested in her ever-evolving love life.