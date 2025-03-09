Alabama Barker Has Social Media Dying To Know Who Her New Mystery Boo Is

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 2.8K Views
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Alabama Barker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Alabama Barker is ready to take her new love public after months of dealing with accusations of being a home wrecker.

Alabama Barker has set social media abuzz after sharing a photo with a mystery man, leaving fans speculating about her love life. On March 6, Barker shared a photo on her Instagram story, showing her affectionately holding the face of an unidentified young man as he drove. The post, paired with Gunna and Chlöe’s song You & Me, immediately caught attention, fueling curiosity about her rumored romance.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments with opinions. Some joked about Alabama’s dating history, while others tried to identify the man in the photo. One user quipped, “New boo of the week,” while another questioned, “Is this who got her listening to reggae?” Others speculated that he resembled influencers or public figures, with one asking, “Is that Mendeezie?” Though Alabama has not addressed the speculation, online sleuths quickly identified the mystery man as UCLA football player Scooter Jackson. The athlete seemingly responded to the internet frenzy by commenting on The Shade Room Teens’ post, writing, “Dang, why y’all gotta be so mean to me?” His lighthearted remark did little to slow the discussion, as fans continued dissecting Alabama’s dating life.

More: Alabama Barker Delivers Brutal Message To Bhad Bhabie’s Daughter In Upcoming Diss Track

Alabama Barker's Dating History

The viral moment follows Alabama’s ongoing feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie, also known as Danielle Bregoli. In December 2024, Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, which led to a series of heated social media exchanges. The tension between them has only added to the scrutiny surrounding Alabama’s relationships. For now, neither Alabama nor Jackson has offered further insight, but the internet remains invested in her ever-evolving love life.

Alabama Barker's dating history has sparked frequent online discussions. She was previously linked to Le Vaughn, a relationship that fueled her feud with Bhad Bhabie, who accused her of stealing him. Alabama has also been rumored to date several young influencers and musicians, though she rarely confirms relationships publicly. Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of having relationships with rap stars Tyga and Soulja Boy last month.

More: Alabama Barker Dubs Bhad Bhabie An "Imitation" After Rapper Debuts New Look

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
