Bhad Bhabie Teases Yet Another Alabama Barker Diss Track Roping In Her Father Travis

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, was somehow able to clear a "CARNIVAL" sample from the one and only Kanye West for her latest material, which adds to the energy she continues to capitalize on. She just released a new music video teaser for a new Alabama Barker diss track, keeping their fiery feud going with some shots pointing to Barker's pop punk father Travis. "OG crash out with the drum, I blink, 182 shots," Bregoli rapped on the cut. "You keep running back to your daddy, I don't know when I last seen my pops," she added.

Furthermore, we imagine that Bhad Bhabie will add in some other bars about Alabama Barker and her new boyfriend, as this beef has not spared anyone so far. Daughters, parents, friends, partners, and more are on the battlefield, as Barker recently sent a message to Bhabie's daughter during a diss track tease of her own. We don't know when these two will finally crown a winner or leave the other one screaming at a wall, but fans are loving it so far. As such, they have no reason not to engage.

Alabama Barker Diss Track

When looking at other Bhad Bhabie diss tracks against Alabama Barker, she really committed to the bit. For example, she recently "kidnapped" a Barker lookalike to tease another diss record, although it's unclear if it's the same song as this newest teaser. Both femcees also took advantage of this opportunity to galvanize their fanbases, as Bregoli asked fans when she should drop this latest cut and they know the fervor that exists for more combative moments. We wouldn't express surprise if they boost or revive their careers in a big way with this beef... Or at the very least, whoever "wins" it.