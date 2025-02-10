Bhad Bhabie Previews Alabama Barker Diss Track But Fans Aren't Feeling It

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker are still going at it, as the latter recently launched the "Cry Bhabie" diss track against the former. Well, it looks like Bhabie is hitting back on wax soon, as she recently took to social media to play a preview of a diss track that she's releasing against Travis Barker's daughter. She doesn't really say much on the track beyond some vague insults, as a big chunk of the aggressive and rattling trap instrumental includes just some spoken word ranting from her. As such, a lot of people in the comments section of the Instagram post below aren't really feeling this one.

However, Alabama Barker is not the only person that Bhad Bhabie wants to get combative with these days. Their feud also resulted in her clashing with Tyga, Soulja Boy, and even her own mother Barbara Bregoli (Bhabie's real name is Danielle Bregoli). The femcee claimed that her mom is racist and even shared an alleged video of a physical altercation between the two. With this in mind, this online spat diverted into many more storylines than fans might've expected, although that's exactly how salacious gossip stories like these pick up more steam in the public eye.

Why Are Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beefing?

For those unaware, Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker started beefing when the former accused the latter of stealing her boyfriend Le Vaughn from her. This then devolved into pregnancy accusations against Barker including Tyga and allegations that she also slept with Soulja Boy. It all became pretty convoluted at a certain point, but what's clear is that these two do not like each other one bit. We'll see if these diss tracks actually gain some traction or if people keep their interest exclusive to the online drama.