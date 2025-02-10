Bhad Bhabie Previews Alabama Barker Diss Track But Fans Aren't Feeling It

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 119 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TX - MAY 03: &lt;&gt; at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Fans are kind of over this whole debacle.

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker are still going at it, as the latter recently launched the "Cry Bhabie" diss track against the former. Well, it looks like Bhabie is hitting back on wax soon, as she recently took to social media to play a preview of a diss track that she's releasing against Travis Barker's daughter. She doesn't really say much on the track beyond some vague insults, as a big chunk of the aggressive and rattling trap instrumental includes just some spoken word ranting from her. As such, a lot of people in the comments section of the Instagram post below aren't really feeling this one.

However, Alabama Barker is not the only person that Bhad Bhabie wants to get combative with these days. Their feud also resulted in her clashing with Tyga, Soulja Boy, and even her own mother Barbara Bregoli (Bhabie's real name is Danielle Bregoli). The femcee claimed that her mom is racist and even shared an alleged video of a physical altercation between the two. With this in mind, this online spat diverted into many more storylines than fans might've expected, although that's exactly how salacious gossip stories like these pick up more steam in the public eye.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie’s Mother & Le Vaughn Trade Serious Allegations Amid Fiery Online Feud

Why Are Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beefing?

For those unaware, Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker started beefing when the former accused the latter of stealing her boyfriend Le Vaughn from her. This then devolved into pregnancy accusations against Barker including Tyga and allegations that she also slept with Soulja Boy. It all became pretty convoluted at a certain point, but what's clear is that these two do not like each other one bit. We'll see if these diss tracks actually gain some traction or if people keep their interest exclusive to the online drama.

As for the latest update on this, Bhad Bhabie wasn't happy at all with Alabama Barker's diss track, especially since she's dealing with a lot of Le Vaughn drama that also involves her mother. Perhaps the near future will become more conclusive as to their next moves, but for now, it seems like they have a lot of narratives to address that they could sidestep by just going at each other in the booth.

Read More: Tyga Has A Scathing Response To Bhad Bhabie's Allegations About Him & Alabama Barker

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Bhad Bhabie Performs At The Roxy Music Alabama Barker Fires Back At Bhad Bhabie With "Cry Bhabie" Diss 1.9K
JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Music Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Mother Is Racist Amidst Soulja Boy Feud 1.6K
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles FC Life Tyga Has A Scathing Response To Bhad Bhabie's Allegations About Him & Alabama Barker 2.6K
Bhad Bhabie Receives Gold Record For Her Song "Hi Bich" Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie Alleges Alabama Barker Got An Abortion After Becoming Pregnant By Tyga 4.8K